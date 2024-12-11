Life-saving prize for Ukrainian centre

A Ukrainian group in Noble Park is one of 10 winners of life-saving defibrillators across the state.

Last week, St John Ambulance Victoria presented Noble Park Ukrainian Community Centre & School with an automated external defibrillator (AED) and pin-code access cabinet.

The prize was awarded as part of St John’s Shocktober campaign to get more AEDs into public locations.

“This device represents our ongoing commitment to empowering communities with the tools they need to save lives,” St John’s chief executive Gordon Botwright said.

“The Ukrainian Community Centre & School is a vital part of our multicultural community, and we hope this defibrillator will provide peace of mind to everyone who walks through its doors, knowing they are equipped to respond in an emergency.”

Association of Ukrainians in Victoria member Michael Selemba said he hoped the “invaluable asset” would never be needed.

“I truly believe this defibrillator will be an invaluable asset to the Ukrainian Community Centre, benefiting not only the community members and building users but also nearby residents and the broader public.”

According to St John’s, nearly 8000 people in Victoria suffered sudden cardiac arrest outside of hospitals each year.

In 2023, less than 5 per cent survived and only 139 were treated with a public AED.

When victims receive CPR and defibrillation within 3-4 minutes; the survival rate can be increased to as high as 70 per cent.

“Sudden cardiac arrest still takes too many lives each year and can impact anyone, anywhere, at any time,” Botwright said.

“Having a defibrillator within 400 metres allows for immediate intervention, significantly increasing the chances of survival.”