Court action against ‘hoarder’

Greater Dandenong Council is taking legal action against an alleged long-term hoarder in Dandenong North for the first time after reportedly years of complaints from residents.

“What is happening?” a long-suffering neighbour at Prospect Hill Crescent demanded at a council-meeting public question time on 10 December.

He said the “known hoarder” had seven unregistered cars in the street and five unregistered trailers stacked about “seven foot high” with rubbish on the nature strip, but little action had been taken in the past 10 years.

“Every time we make inquiries with the council, all we’re told is ‘we’re handling it’.

“As far as I’m concerned, you’re not handling it quick enough. Seriously it’s become a joke.

“The gentleman is now filming people walking up and down the street. He’s becoming a menace to the neighbourhood.”

At the meeting, Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was “working through a process” to “try to clear that property and those vehicles”.

This included seeking a court order to take action, as well as “working closely” with Victoria Police.

Chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said it was the first time the council had taken court action on the matter.

“Certainly that is a big step forward. That type of action is court-endorsed and court-ordered, and we will take action accordingly.”

In October, Star Journal reported on neighbours complaining about authorities’ lack of action on the street’s sprawling “junkyard”.

They described up to five trailers on the nature strip packed to the top, a long line of trucks, a ute with a trailer full of “rubbish” parked out in front of three properties and piles of junk laid out on the nature strip.

The house can be barely seen, behind items piled to the roof as well as unmaintained tall trees, a tall grey wooden fence blocking any glimpse of the house, a heavily chain-locked gate and “Warning 24 Hour Video Surveillance NO Trespassing” signs.