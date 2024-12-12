Man dies in Western Port Hwy crash

A man has died after two cars and a truck collided in Lyndhurst on Wednesday 11 December.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Western Port Highway about 4.40pm.

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene.

“There were no other reports of significant injuries, and the truck driver is speaking with investigators,” Victoria Police stated.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au