$1m assets seized in car-rebirthing bust

Two men including an 83-year-old have been arrested and $1 million worth of stolen vehicles and assets seized during police raids on an alleged international car rebirthing syndicate in Greater Dandenong.

Police led by the Vehicle Crime Squad raided a commercial premises in Springvale and a semi-rural property in Bangholme on Wednesday 11 December.

They seized allegedly stolen vehicles, drugs and cash from the Springvale property including:

• A 2023 Nissan Navara;

• A 2023 Hino tow truck;

• A 2014 VFSS Senator;

• A 2018 Toyota Hilux;

• A 2016 VW Golf GTI;

• A 2016 Audi RS3;

• A de-identified 2016 Subaru WRX;

• A forklift;

• A Yamaha R1 motorcycle;

• An electric scooter;

• A range of stolen and cloned number plates;

• A VIN compliance plate OV laser machine (makes metal VIN compliance plates);

• Methylamphetamine; and

• About $10,000 cash.

At the Bangholme address, police seized three long arm firearms and an allegedly stolen VW Golf engine.

The vehicles will all be forensically assessed with police hoping to return them to their rightful owners as soon as possible.

A 34-year-old Springvale man and an 83-year-old Bangholme man were both arrested and interviewed by police.

The Springvale man was charged with 17 offences of handling stolen goods and deception and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.

The Bangholme man will be charged on summons with firearms offences, police say.

Vehicle Crime Squad, Illicit Firearms Squad, VIPER Taskforce, Vehicle Examination Unit and Dog Squad officers were involved in the raids.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jarrod Turner of Vehicle Crime Squad said the result was “extremely satisfying” after a year-long investigation.

The probe started with the assistance of Australian Border Force after a container bound for the UAE was found holding four stolen vehicles, police say.

A month later, three stolen vehicles were located at the business responsible for shipping the container.

Those seven vehicles were all seized by police.

Stolen and rebirthed vehicles were often used to commit other serious crimes, Det Sen Sgt Turner said.

“There can be a misconception that offenders are able to move around more easily and without detection. This is not true.

“Having your vehicle stolen can have an enormous impact on people’s lives – as well as having a significant financial impact, it also limits people’s freedom of movement and having a car might be crucial when it comes to their employment or family responsibilities.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au