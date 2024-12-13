Recycler faces illegal dumping charges

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong South recycler is fighting charges of illegally dumping in two farming areas on opposite sides of Melbourne in 2022.

LA Recycling and its director Fatmir Azemi were pleading not guilty to eight charges at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.

Both are accused of dumping “industrial waste” at properties in Antimony Mine Road, Coimadai and Daleys Road, Koo-wee-rup – which were allegedly unauthorised to receive the waste.

Category-B “mulch-like” industrial waste was allegedly left at Coimadai in May 2022, according to Environment Protection Authority charge sheets.

LA Recycling and Azemi were also charged with failing to comply with an EPA notice to lawfully remove the material.

By February 2023, the waste remained at the site, according to EPA charge sheets.

The EPA also alleges two counts of illegally dumping category-C industrial waste in Koo-wee-rup between April-May 2022 and failed to comply with a clean-up order.

The co-accuseds were also charged with several counts of failing to lodge reports to the EPA.

A lawyer told the court on 12 December that a five-day trial was expected, including a voir dire.

LA Recyling and Azemi will appear at a special mention hearing at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.