Give the gift of hope these holidays

A Botanic Ridge heart transplant recipient and her family are issuing a plea to Victorians to give the gift of hope this holiday season by registering as organ and tissue donors.

Milly Johnston went into heart failure, without warning, at the age of only two. Diagnosed with severe cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, Milly’s parents Ebony Mallinson and Kyle Johnston were told Milly’s only chance of survival would be a heart transplant.

It was an unexpected and terrifying time for the Victorian family.

Desperately ill, Milly was placed on the waitlist for a heart transplant. It wasn’t until the following year that Ebony and Kyle received the call they had anxiously been waiting for: a donor heart was available for Milly.

“We are so very grateful to Milly’s donor and their family for their selfless decision at their saddest time,” Ebony said.

“Their incredible gift saved Milly’s life.”

While Milly is now thriving, her younger brother Eli, 6, has also been diagnosed with the same condition and may need a heart transplant in the future.

“We don’t know what the future holds, however during this season of giving, everyone can help by registering to be an organ and tissue donor and telling their family,” Ebony said.

“This simple act will give hope to those who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.”

Milly, now 11, thanks her “angel heart” for her second chance at life, which she says is spent enjoying time with her loving family and friends, reading books, and listening to her favourite Taylor Swift music.

According to DonateLife Victoria, there are currently 1,800 Australians on the waiting list for an organ transplant, with a further 14,000 undergoing dialysis who could benefit from a kidney transplant.

One organ donor can save the lives of up to seven people and help many more through eye and tissue donation.

Anyone over the age of 16 can register as an organ and tissue donor regardless of their medical history, lifestyle, religion, or age.

DonateLife Victoria’s state medical director Dr Rohit D’Costa said: “It only takes one minute to register online, and with many of us seeing family over the holidays, it’s an ideal time to let them know you support organ and tissue donation.

“It’s important to tell your family, as they will always be asked to support your decision before organ donation goes ahead. They are much more likely to agree if they know you want to be a donor.

“As the year draws to a close, I would like to acknowledge and thank all the donors and their families who have made donations possible. Their generous decisions have changed the lives of many people.”

If you wish to help, register as an organ and tissue donor at donatelife.gov.au.