Extreme fire danger and total fire bans declared for most of Victoria

A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, South West, Central and West and South Gippsland districts today, Monday 16 December.

A Total Fire Ban means no fires can be lit, or be allowed to remain alight, in the open air from 12:01am until 11:59pm.

Hot, dry and windy conditions across the state has also triggered an Extreme Fire Danger Rating for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, South West, and Central districts today.

“Total Fire Bans are declared to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading in dangerous weather conditions,” Country Fire Authority Chief Officer, Jason Heffernan said.

“With strong winds and the potential for fire spotting up to 2-3km ahead of the main fire front, any fire that starts could spread rapidly and threaten homes, communities and lives.

“If you live in a fire-prone area, now is the time to review your fire plan and make sure you are prepared to leave early if needed. Don’t wait until it’s too late to act.”

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 42 to 47 degrees in the north of the state, and 33 to 42 degrees in the south.

On an Extreme Fire Danger day, fires will spread quickly and be extremely dangerous. Understand your local risks and know what to do if a fire starts. Don’t wait for an official warning before you leave – emergencies can start quickly and threaten lives and homes within minutes.

Anyone who has lit a campfire in a park or forest in recent days should make sure it is completely extinguished. Use water, not soil, to put out your fire. If it is cool to touch, it’s safe to leave.

Victorians are reminded that machinery can start grassfires. Where harvesting can be put on hold, it is encouraged to restrict harvesting activities during increased fire danger weather.

To keep you and your family safe during hot weather, be sure to drink plenty of water, keep cool using a fan, air conditioner or cold shower, wear light and loose clothing and cancel or reschedule activities for a cooler time of the day. It’s also important to check in with family, friends and neighbours.