Kingsclere Ave townhouses approved

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pair of four-bedroom townhouses have been approved on a flood-prone, busy thoroughfare in Keysborough, despite neighbours’ objections.

A majority of Greater Dandenong councillors at a 9 December meeting voted in favour of the permit at 76 Kingsclere Avenue.

The double-storey dwellings would replace the existing home and outhouses on the 638 square-metre corner block at Kingsclere and Kirribilli avenues.

Among the objector concerns were increased traffic and on-street parking pressures, school pedestrian safety, visual bulk and exacerbating flooding in the area.

One of the neighbours, Gaye Guest, said there was a lack of traffic counts and flood maps for the area.

“Across the road the pipes burst in the day time. It has happened twice within a short time frame.”

Statutory planning coordinator Richard Stevenson said there were no overall flood concerns, with permit conditions requiring stormwater discharge at pre-development peaks.

Stevenson said he had no information on the capacity of the area’s stormwater pipes.

“Ultimately the conditions of permit should be sufficient to accommodate.”

Councillor Phillip Danh encouraged the council to investigate flooding issues, but voted in favour of the permit due to its compliance with the planning scheme.

He noted the five proposed on-site parking spaces exceeded minimum requirements.

The proposal respected neighbourhood character, made efficient use of the corner block and delivered much needed extra housing, he said.

“I believe that the merits of this development is appropriate and reflects the desirability of those who want to live in Keysborough.”

Cr Danh said his “greatest hesitation” was due to the high likelihood of VCAT approving the project, if there was an appeal.

It would cost the council “tens of thousands of dollars” on a VCAT case that’s unlikely to succeed.

“This is disappointing for people to hear this, but with all regulatory requirements met, the likelihood of success (at VCAT) is so low – and that is the plain truth of the matter.”

Also in favour, Cr Sean O’Reilly said if the proposal was refused, the council would have to “refuse most planning applications”.

In opposition, Cr Rhonda Garad said “hard-working ratepayers” and their serious concerns on flooding “up to their kneecaps” deserved to be considered.

“We know this area frequently floods. We know it’s an established residential area … that pipes are not coping right now with the intense rain events.

“We’re going to take away land which is currently absorbing much of that rain and we’re going to cover almost 50 per cent of the land with concrete and impermeable surfaces.”

Cr Garad said the development’s visual bulk was a “dramatic” change to the neighbourhood. It would also add to the area’s “vast” traffic volumes.

A Greater Dandenong Council report stated the established residential area was “well suited for medium density housing”.

The application was consistent with the “emerging pattern of development” and neighbourhood character.