Hoarder house up in flames

Fire fighters have swarmed to an reportedly explosive fire that destroyed an alleged hoarder house in Arnold Street, Noble Park.

Thirteen CFA vehicles, along with FRV and SES crews, were called to the blaze about 5.52pm on Saturday 4 January.

The fire was declared under control and safe more than three hours later at 9.20pm.

The following afternoon – on a total fire ban day – fire crews continued to hose down the ruins, including vehicles and piles of property in the yard.

CFA issued emergency advice for Noble Park residents shortly after midnight, warning of potentially toxic smoke.