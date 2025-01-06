Teens arrested after pursuit through Ferntree Gully

Police arrested three youths following a pursuit in Melbourne’s southeast on 31 December.

Officers observed an allegedly stolen black Audi wagon at a service station on the corner of Ferntree Gully and Stud roads, Knoxfield about 4.15am.

When officers approached two boys near the vehicle, they allegedly retreated to the Audi and drove south on Stud Road.

Air Wing tracked the allegedly stolen vehicle through Ferntree Gully and a vehicle immobilisation device was successfully deployed on the Ferntree Gully Road on ramp to Eastlink.

A pursuit was initiated after two tyres were deflated and the Audi begun to slow down.

The stolen Audi had a minor collision with a police vehicle before it came to a stop just prior to the Cheltenham Road exit, Dandenong.

A 17-year-old Parkville boy and two 15-year-old East Bentleigh boys were arrested at the scene about 4.35am.

No one was injured during the incidents and the boys were charged with:

• The 17-year-old from Parkville was charged with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, 12 counts of attempted burglary, five counts of burglary, theft of registration plates, drive whilst disqualified, and fail to stop on police direction.

• The 15-year-old from Bentleigh East was charged with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, 13 counts of attempted burglary, five counts of burglary, one count of theft of registration plates, drive whilst disqualified, and fail to stop on police direction.

• The other 15-year-old from Bentleigh East was charged with one count of theft of motor vehicle

They will face a Children’s Court.

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad will continue to investigate the incidents and are expected to make further arrests.

These teenagers were just three of 41 people to be arrested in a period of seven days as part of Operation Trinity.

The alleged offenders ranged from just 12 years of age to 44 years old and have been charged with more than 150 combined offences relating to armed robberies, aggravated burglaries and car thefts.

Other arrests included:

• Three boys aged 13, 14 and 15 were arrested over 15 alleged cigarette motivated armed robberies at service stations and milk bars across Melbourne’s east and southeast on 22 December. Following extensive enquiries, the trio was arrested in Noble Park on 31 December. The two older boys were remanded – one of whom was hit with 19 charges.

• Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on the same day over a string of alleged street robberies, as well as a home invasion, aggravated burglary, and car thefts across the east and southeast. One 16-year-old boy was remanded while the other was released pending enquiries.

• On 2 January, a 19-year-old man was tracked by Air Wing allegedly travelling at 220km/h in an allegedly stolen Holden Commodore on the Eastlink in Dandenong about 1am. Officers successfully used stop sticks and the man subsequently got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby property on Elizabeth Street in Bayswater. The teen from Bayswater was located inside and has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life and theft of motor vehicle and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 January.

Southern Metropolitan Region Acting Superintendent Andrew McKee said police have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe under the cover of darkness, with people on the ground and in the air.

“Our message to offenders is clear: if you want to play hide and seek with us, I can guarantee you, our members will always find you,” he said.

As a result of this intense focus, police arrested 673 burglars and car thieves almost 1550 times over the 12 months to September 2024.

A further 7350 people have been processed for other offences detected by police working nightshift across the Trinity area of operations.

