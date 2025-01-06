Men’s Shed celebrates together

Akoonah Park Men’s Shed held their Christmas Luncheon to see out the year.

Members and dignitaries gathered on Thursday 19 December at the men’s shed for a meal and a chat before the Christmas break.

Bruce MP Julian Hill, Berwick MP Brad Battin, Cardinia Shire councillor Brett Owen and Victorian Men’s Shed Association Regional Coordinator, Mark Tyrrell joined members who reflected on the year.

Local singer Paul Hogan performed at the luncheon. Awards and memorabilia were given out to various members.

The men’s shed provides a range of activities for men to contribute to the community with hands-on projects.

Akoonah Park Men’s Shed has been running for more than a decade.