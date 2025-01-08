Battin grants Heath spot in shadow cabinet

By Corey Everitt

New opposition leader and Berwick MP Brad Battin has unveiled his shadow ministry with some of his fellow South East colleagues bumped up for the push to the 2026 election.

Battin unveiled his shadow cabinet on Tuesday 7 January after he took leadership of the opposition from the embattled John Pesutto on Friday 27 December.

“The Liberals and Nationals stand ready to listen, lead, and restore fairness and opportunity for all,” Battin said.

In the mix is Eastern Victoria MP Renee Heath, who will serve as an assistant minister for victims of family violence and multicultural affairs.

Heath, a supporter of Moira Deeming and one of the five MPs to start the process which saw the defamed MP reinstated to the party room, formerly held a position as secretary of the parliamentary Liberals.

Heath was dropped from the role on the same day Deeming was expelled from the party room in May 2023.

All five of the MPs who initiated the push for Deeming’s return to the party room in December 2024 retained or were given positions in Battin’s shadow cabinet.

Fellow Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath was appointed to the shadow cabinet late last year amid a reshuffle prompted by Peter Walsh’s resignation as Nationals leader.

Bath is now the Leader for The Nationals in the Legislative Council and will take the public land management portfolio in the cabinet, this comes with a trade-off for her previous responsibilities of regional development and Local Government.

Bath also retained her role as shadow minister for Aboriginal Affairs.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans lost her spot as shadow cabinet secretary but has been given shadow assistant minister role for Education.

Despite a change in leadership, Narracan MP Wayne Farnham retained his role as assistant minister for the Leader of the Opposition.

Farnham also became assistant minister for Planning and the Building Industry.