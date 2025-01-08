Juniors take centre stage

By David Nagel
Local cricket fans are in for a treat over the next week with a total of 10 teams from the Casey Cardinia (CCCA) and Dandenong and District (DDCA) Cricket Associations currently taking part in the VMCU Junior Carnival.
Day one was unfortunately washed out on Monday 6 January, but a reserve day scheduled for Thursday 9 January has meant no cricket will be missed across the six rounds of competition.
The metropolitan carnival runs through to Tuesday 14 January, before teams that qualify compete in semi-final action; with the two semi winners heading to the grand final.
The CCCA will play its home games at Clyde, while the DDCA juniors will use Narre North and Dandenong West’s home ground at Greaves Reserve as its two home-ground venues.
Fixtures for all 10 teams are listed below; with local supporters of the CCCA and DDCA encouraged to get along and support the stars of tomorrow.
CCCA UNDER 12 – MITCHELL SHIELD
DIAMOND VALLEY Tuesday 7 at Eltham
DDCA Wednesday 8 at Clyde
WESTERN REGION Thursday 9 at Clyde
MPCA Friday 10 at Baxter Park
BOX HILL Monday 13 at Elgar Park
NORTH WEST Tuesday 14 at Clyde
SQUAD
Harvey Mehla (Clyde), Aarav Bhatia, Krish Katyal (Kerala Strikers), Lenny Barake (Kooweerup), Ayaan Laiq, Samarveer Singh, Tajveer Singh (Merinda Park), Neven De Rose, Methuka Perera, Shea Perkins, Sanjith Vivek Patel (Officer), Beau Kezik, Oliver McLeod (Pakenham).
CCCA UNDER 14 – NOLAN CUP
WESTERN REGION Tuesday 7 at Clyde
EASTERN Wednesday 8 at Balwyn Park
INNER SOUTH EAST Thursday 9 at Basil Reserve
NORTH METRO Friday 10 at Clyde
BOX HILL Monday 13 at Clyde
DDCA Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve
SQUAD
Chase Adams, Armaan Gill, Aum Patel, Cody Sharam (Clyde), Rohaan Ahmad, Aarush Sharma (Merinda Park), Caleb Fitzpatrick, Zach Medwin, Ammar Raza, Kaiden Sibelle-Strang, Lucas Siriwardene, Dihela Thilakarathna (Officer), Finn Senior (Pakenham).
CCCA UNDER 16 – MACKAY CUP
NORTH WEST Tuesday 7 at Aston Reserve
FERNTREE GULLY Wednesday 8 at Clyde
MPCA Thursday 9 at Clyde
DIAMOND VALLEY Friday 10 at Eltham
BOX HILL GOLD Monday 13 at Morton Park
BOX HILL BLUE Tuesday 14 at Clyde
SQUAD
Mantra Joshi, Thomas Wolfe (Carlisle Park), Dhruva Sairam, Blake Spittal (Clyde), Cooper Davey, Campbell Wood (Kooweerup), Paxon Smith (Merinda Park), Jack Plunkett (Officer), Jackson Alder, Harvey Senior, Lincoln Varty (Pakenham), Will Setford, Tye Whitnell (Tooradin).
DDCA UNDER 12 – BROWNE PLATE
DIAMOND VALLEY Tuesday 7 at Narre North
BOX HILL Wednesday 8 at Narre North
RINGWOOD Thursday 9 at Mt Evelyn
NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Roxburgh Park
EASTERN Monday 13 at Glen Iris
WESTERN Tuesday 14 at Narre North
DDCA UNDER 12 – MITCHELL SHIELD
RINGWOOD Tuesday 7 at Mt Evelyn
CCCA Wednesday 8 at Clyde
EASTERN Thursday 9 at Narre North
NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Narre North
WESTERN Monday 13 at Narre North
INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 14 at Basil Reserve
DDCA UNDER 14 – NOLAN CUP
INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 7 at Greaves Reserve
NORTH METRO Wednesday 8 at Bellfield
FERNTREE GULLY Thursday 9 at Endeavour Hills
NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Greaves Reserve
RINGWOOD Monday 13 at Chirnside Park
CCCA Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve
DDCA UNDER 14 – ALLEN SHIELD
WESTERN Wednesday 8 at Werribee
DIAMOND VALLEY Thursday 9 at Plenty Park
RINGWOOD Monday 13 at Chirnside Park
INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve
DDCA UNDER 14 GIRLS
ALL GIRLS GREEN Wednesday 8 at Greaves Reserve
NORTH WEST Thursday 9 at Greaves Reserve
WESTERN Friday 10 at Wyndhamvale
ALL GIRLS BLUE Monday 13 at Greaves Reserve
BOX HILL Tuesday 14 at Elgar Park
DDCA UNDER 16 – BEITZEL SHIELD
RINGWOOD Tuesday 7 at Kilsyth
MPCA Wednesday 8 at Balnarring
SOUTH EAST Thursday 9 at Gerry Green Reserve
EASTERN Monday 13 at Greaves Reserve
WESTERN Tuesday 14 at Albion
DDCA UNDER 18 – ARNOLD SHIELD
WESTERN Tuesday 7 at Wyndham
NORTH WEST Wednesday 8 at Airport West
RINGWOOD Thursday 9 at Carroll Reserve
MPCA Monday 13 at Jubilee Park
EASTERN Tuesday 14 at Carroll Reserve