Juniors take centre stage

By David Nagel

Local cricket fans are in for a treat over the next week with a total of 10 teams from the Casey Cardinia (CCCA) and Dandenong and District (DDCA) Cricket Associations currently taking part in the VMCU Junior Carnival.

Day one was unfortunately washed out on Monday 6 January, but a reserve day scheduled for Thursday 9 January has meant no cricket will be missed across the six rounds of competition.

The metropolitan carnival runs through to Tuesday 14 January, before teams that qualify compete in semi-final action; with the two semi winners heading to the grand final.

The CCCA will play its home games at Clyde, while the DDCA juniors will use Narre North and Dandenong West’s home ground at Greaves Reserve as its two home-ground venues.

Fixtures for all 10 teams are listed below; with local supporters of the CCCA and DDCA encouraged to get along and support the stars of tomorrow.

CCCA UNDER 12 – MITCHELL SHIELD

DIAMOND VALLEY Tuesday 7 at Eltham

DDCA Wednesday 8 at Clyde

WESTERN REGION Thursday 9 at Clyde

MPCA Friday 10 at Baxter Park

BOX HILL Monday 13 at Elgar Park

NORTH WEST Tuesday 14 at Clyde

SQUAD

Harvey Mehla (Clyde), Aarav Bhatia, Krish Katyal (Kerala Strikers), Lenny Barake (Kooweerup), Ayaan Laiq, Samarveer Singh, Tajveer Singh (Merinda Park), Neven De Rose, Methuka Perera, Shea Perkins, Sanjith Vivek Patel (Officer), Beau Kezik, Oliver McLeod (Pakenham).

CCCA UNDER 14 – NOLAN CUP

WESTERN REGION Tuesday 7 at Clyde

EASTERN Wednesday 8 at Balwyn Park

INNER SOUTH EAST Thursday 9 at Basil Reserve

NORTH METRO Friday 10 at Clyde

BOX HILL Monday 13 at Clyde

DDCA Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve

SQUAD

Chase Adams, Armaan Gill, Aum Patel, Cody Sharam (Clyde), Rohaan Ahmad, Aarush Sharma (Merinda Park), Caleb Fitzpatrick, Zach Medwin, Ammar Raza, Kaiden Sibelle-Strang, Lucas Siriwardene, Dihela Thilakarathna (Officer), Finn Senior (Pakenham).

CCCA UNDER 16 – MACKAY CUP

NORTH WEST Tuesday 7 at Aston Reserve

FERNTREE GULLY Wednesday 8 at Clyde

MPCA Thursday 9 at Clyde

DIAMOND VALLEY Friday 10 at Eltham

BOX HILL GOLD Monday 13 at Morton Park

BOX HILL BLUE Tuesday 14 at Clyde

SQUAD

Mantra Joshi, Thomas Wolfe (Carlisle Park), Dhruva Sairam, Blake Spittal (Clyde), Cooper Davey, Campbell Wood (Kooweerup), Paxon Smith (Merinda Park), Jack Plunkett (Officer), Jackson Alder, Harvey Senior, Lincoln Varty (Pakenham), Will Setford, Tye Whitnell (Tooradin).

DDCA UNDER 12 – BROWNE PLATE

DIAMOND VALLEY Tuesday 7 at Narre North

BOX HILL Wednesday 8 at Narre North

RINGWOOD Thursday 9 at Mt Evelyn

NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Roxburgh Park

EASTERN Monday 13 at Glen Iris

WESTERN Tuesday 14 at Narre North

DDCA UNDER 12 – MITCHELL SHIELD

RINGWOOD Tuesday 7 at Mt Evelyn

CCCA Wednesday 8 at Clyde

EASTERN Thursday 9 at Narre North

NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Narre North

WESTERN Monday 13 at Narre North

INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 14 at Basil Reserve

DDCA UNDER 14 – NOLAN CUP

INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 7 at Greaves Reserve

NORTH METRO Wednesday 8 at Bellfield

FERNTREE GULLY Thursday 9 at Endeavour Hills

NORTH WEST Friday 10 at Greaves Reserve

RINGWOOD Monday 13 at Chirnside Park

CCCA Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve

DDCA UNDER 14 – ALLEN SHIELD

WESTERN Wednesday 8 at Werribee

DIAMOND VALLEY Thursday 9 at Plenty Park

RINGWOOD Monday 13 at Chirnside Park

INNER SOUTH EAST Tuesday 14 at Greaves Reserve

DDCA UNDER 14 GIRLS

ALL GIRLS GREEN Wednesday 8 at Greaves Reserve

NORTH WEST Thursday 9 at Greaves Reserve

WESTERN Friday 10 at Wyndhamvale

ALL GIRLS BLUE Monday 13 at Greaves Reserve

BOX HILL Tuesday 14 at Elgar Park

DDCA UNDER 16 – BEITZEL SHIELD

RINGWOOD Tuesday 7 at Kilsyth

MPCA Wednesday 8 at Balnarring

SOUTH EAST Thursday 9 at Gerry Green Reserve

EASTERN Monday 13 at Greaves Reserve

WESTERN Tuesday 14 at Albion

DDCA UNDER 18 – ARNOLD SHIELD

WESTERN Tuesday 7 at Wyndham

NORTH WEST Wednesday 8 at Airport West

RINGWOOD Thursday 9 at Carroll Reserve

MPCA Monday 13 at Jubilee Park

EASTERN Tuesday 14 at Carroll Reserve