Concerns for Debbra McKenzie

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information as their concern grows for missing woman Debbra McKenzie.

The 41-year-old was reported missing to police on New Years Eve, and it was initially believed she was last seen on Christmas Eve at a property on Springfield Crescent in Hampton Park.

It has now been established the last confirmed sighting of Debbra was at the same property on Tuesday 17 December about 3.30pm.

Police have been told Debbra does not own a phone and left the address without any belongings.

Detectives are concerned for her welfare as ongoing enquiries have confirmed Debbra hasn’t attended an appointment for regular medication and hasn’t accessed money from her bank account, since she was last seen.

At this stage there is nothing to suggest Debbra has met with foul play however as the number of days she has been missing, increases, so too does police concern.

As part of the investigation detectives and police have spoken with the family and last known associates of Debbra, however these enquiries have not been able to establish a clear motive or reason for her disappearance.

Although Debbra has been known to frequent the suburbs of Doveton, Dandenong and Hampton Park and is known to have associates in New South Wales, it is unclear where she might have been headed.

Missing Persons Squad detectives are providing assistance to Casey detectives as part of the investigation.

Debbra is described as about 175cm tall, with a slim build and black, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white striped top.

Anyone who sights Debbra is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Images and CCTV of Debbra has been released in the hope it will assist the investigation.

The vision released shows Debbra walking along Springfield Crescent in Hampton Park on Tuesday 17 December and walking in the vicinity of Dandenong Plaza on Monday 16 December, about 5.10pm – the day before she was last seen.