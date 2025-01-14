Trains resume after vandalism disruption

by Sahar Foladi

Disruptions on the Pakenham and Cranbourne train lines had left Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong residents running late for work in the CBD this morning.

Trains were suspended due to vandalism incident at Noble Park at around 7.30pm Monday 13 January according to Metro Train spokesperson.

Crews worked through the night to repair a damaged cable.

This incident has been reported to Victoria Police.

“Vandalism is selfish, dangerous and disruptive. This type of incident is incredibly frustrating for our passengers who are just trying to get to their destination.

“Metro apologises to passengers for the disruption to their travel and will work with Victoria Police to investigate this matter.”

Delays will continue to persist as trains resume their normal timetable ahead of the afternoon’s peak hour.

Residents had to catch replacement buses from Dandenong to Oakleigh.

City of Casey resident, Aekam Chawla shared a post in Cranbourne Facebook group to notify the local community as he says there were no prior announcements or warnings on the PTV app.

He describes the scene as “chaotic.”

“The bus services were unorganised with people bumping into each other in a scramble to board the bus. I managed to get on a bus, but the driver seemed to be in a hurry and drove recklessly.

“At one point, he braked so hard that many passengers fell forward, creating panic and discomfort.

“What should have been an hour journey stretched into two hours and 30 minutes, leaving everyone frustrated and delayed.

“The lack of proper communication, coordination, and safety measures made the entire experience stressful for passengers.”

Passengers are asked to check station platform displays, listen for announcements and allow extra 30 minutes for their journey.