Dandenong judge takes youth role

A former Dandenong magistrate has been appointed to specifically hear criminal cases involving repeat youth offenders.

With 35 years in the legal system, magistrate Julie O’Donnell starts in the role in the Victorian Children’s Court today (20 January).

Ms O’Donnell ruled on criminal and child protection cases at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court for more than a decade, moving to Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court in 2022.

She is also a former senior lawyer at Victorian Legal Aid.

According to the State Government, the role will help ensure repeat youth offenders’ cases were heard quickly and make offenders more accountable.

“Ms O’Donnell will be a great asset to the Children’s Court,” Attorney-General Sonya Kilkenny said.

“Her wealth of experience and expertise will ensure consistency in hearings and more accountability for repeat youth offenders.

“We know there is a group of repeat offenders driving the rise in serious crimes – that’s why we’re taking action to hold them to account while offering support to help young people turn their lives around.”

In December, the Government introduced bail reforms for Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 offences such as aggravated burglary, armed robbery, carjacking or home invasion.

It also created a new offence for committing Schedule 1 or 2 offences on bail.

Youth Minister Enver Erdogan said Ms O’Donnell’s appointment was “another step in delivering a justice system that protects the community and rehabilitates young people”.