City confirm Clark’s cross-town switch

By Marcus Uhe

The move of former Dandenong Thunder goalkeeper Pierce Clark to cross-town rival Dandenong City in the National Premier League (NPL) is set to add further spice to an already tense rivalry between the two sides.

Clark was Thunder’s first-choice shot-stopper last season but has made the decision to switch his home base to the other side of Dandenong.

City was in need of a new experienced head between the sticks following the departure of veteran and club leader John Hall, who has moved back to Adelaide.

Hall was as critical as anyone in City’s last two remarkable seasons, earning promotion from the competition’s second tier and becoming the first side to make the finals of the NPL’s top flight in their first season since promotion.

An experienced gloveman with previous stints at A-League clubs Perth Glory and Newcastle Jets, Clark prevented Thunder’s often shaky defensive unit from conceding even more goals than they did on a number of occasions with some huge saves.

In late June, meanwhile, Clark was the star in one of the most dramatic finishes to a game all season by scoring an equaliser in the dying seconds against Green Gully to snatch a point in a 1-1 finish.

Thunder signed three goalkeepers in December, in Andrew Withers, Benjamin McCauley and Joaquin Fernandez, strengthening their depth in the position in Clark’s absence.

City has secured the signatures of many key players from last season’s brilliant run ahead of its season beginning on 7 February at home against St Albans.

Defenders, Jacob Alexander, Jackson Lino and captain Jack Webster will man the last line, with Tim Atherinos, Kenny Athiu, Valli Cesnik and Will Bower to provide the attacking threats further ahead.

Experienced midfielder Corey Sewell joins the club from Melbourne Knights, and will assist Danny Kim in bolstering the centre of the pitch.