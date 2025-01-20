Teens charged over alleged robbery spree

Four teens have been charged over a spree of alleged burglaries and robberies across the South East last week.

Early on 17 January, Police Air Wing followed an alleged stolen Hyundai Accent sedan entering Monash Freeway from Eastlink.

The car had been seen in the vicinity of the alleged crimes on 15-17 January, police say.

After stop sticks were deployed, the car came to rest at Broad Oak Drive in Cranbourne.

Police seized about 920 packets of cigarettes from the car as well as several suspectedly stolen items.

Four boys were arrested and interviewed by police over the following alleged incidents:

– Burglary at Bemersyde Drive, Berwick on 15 January

– Robbery at James Cook Drive, Endeavour Hills, 15 January

– Fail to stop for police Camms Road, Cranbourne, 16 January

– Theft from motor vehicle, Artfield Street, Cranbourne East. 16 January

– Robbery, South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne North, 16 January

– Attempted armed robbery, Ballarto Road, Cranbourne East, 16 January

– Robbery, McMahons Road, Ferntree Gully, 16 January

– Robbery, Thompsons Road, Cranbourne West, 17 January

– Robbery, Warrigal Road, Bentleigh East, 17 January

– Theft of motor vehicle, Broad Oak Drive, Cranbourne East, 17 January

A pair of 15-year-old Cranbourne East boys were charged with attempted armed robbery, robbery, burglary and aggravated burglary.

A 17-year-old Sandhurst boy was charged with attempted armed robbery and burglary offences.

A 14-year-old Cranbourne East boy was charged with robbery and burglary offences.

The teens will face a children’s court at a later date.