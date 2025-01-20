Boys arrested in alleged stolen car in Springvale

A man and three boys from the South East have been charged over an allegedly stolen vehicle in Springvale on Friday 17 January.

Springvale police responded to reports of a carload of males wearing balaclavas and gloves in a Princes Highway car park about 8pm.

After being boxed in by police vehicles, the silver Nissan X Trail allegedly reversed at speed, collided with a parked car and drove forward into a police vehicle.

Three males were arrested in the Nissan by police, a fourth fled on foot and was arrested in a nearby backyard.

There were no injuries, police say.

The Nissan was allegedly stolen from a Clyde North property last week.

A 14-year-old Cranbourne boy, a 16-year-old Dandenong boy and a 13-year-old Greater Dandenong boy were charged with car theft.

They were bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 21-year-old Clyde North man was charged with car theft.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.