Stolen car crashes, floods Keysborough brigade

by Sahar Foladi

Repairs are underway at the Keysborough fire brigade after it was left with “significant flooding” in a hit-run car crash now being investigated by Victoria Police.

Victoria Police and Chelsea SES Unit were called at the scene after a Hyundai Palisade car crashed into a fire hydrant which started flooding before it crashed into a metal fence school fence on Saturday 18 January about 3pm.

Victoria Police spokesperson says it is believed the vehicle was stolen from a Mount Martha property.

Officers were told four people ran from the scene.

A CFA spokesperson says the incident was under control by 3.12pm and deemed safe at 4.41pm.

“Crews discovered a vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant out the front of the fire station.

“Keysborough crews cleaned up the incident alongside SES.

“While committed to the call out, neighbouring brigades were available to respond with sufficient resources if required.”

Photos uploaded on Facebook by the Keysborough CFA and Chelsea SES depicts flooding into the engine bay, offices inside the building and side access to the rear car park.

Phill Wall from Chelsea SES unit says this is just one example of “we work as one.”

“We sent out staff quickly, we got straight to work. Plumber came out and stopped the flow of the water.

“Our guys went inside and started to clean.

“There’s always a special bond when there’s another volunteer agency involved.”

He says the extent of the damage and what repairs need to be made would be depending on how deep the water got.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.