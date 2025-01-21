Man charged following Tooradin collision

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following a collision in Tooradin where a man sustained life-threatening injuries last night.

A BMW sedan allegedly drove into the path of a motorbike on the South Gippsland Highway, near the intersection of Dalmore Road, about 6pm.

The rider, a 39-year-old Jam Jerrup man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a 35-year-old Newport man, was arrested at the scene.

He was interviewed and charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury.

The man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.