Dandenong station tops council wishlist

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has unveiled a vast wish-list ahead of the federal election, including an upgraded Dandenong railway station and a select-entry high school.

The long list of projects in the council’s ‘advocacy priorities’ interim document focuses on issues such as affordable housing, community safety, poverty, sportfields, education and jobs.

A $40 million Dandenong station rebuild was required to ensure “safe, accessible and sustainable transport options” for the community’s “growing needs”, a council report stated.

The station has been touted as Melbourne’s most dangerous suburban station, with high numbers of public-order offences.

It has been the target of multiple police blitzes such as Operation Omni to seize concealed weapons.

Meanwhile, a $60 million select entry high school in Dandenong could be potentially focused on STEM and languages, according to the council report.

It would boost opportunities for the “low socio-economic area with significant challenges”, drive social mobility and attract business investment.

The interim advocacy-priorities list is set to be voted upon by councillors on 28 January, with the final list endorsed in March.

The council will then present the wishlist to Labor MPs Mark Dreyfus, Julian Hill and Clare O’Neil and election candidates in the Isaacs, Bruce and Hotham electorates ahead of the 2025 federal election.

Some of the council’s other proposed advocacy priorities include:

– $20 million for Dandenong Community Hub

– $8 million cycling trail between Yarraman station and Dandenong

– $4 million for replacing Heatherton Road roundabout in Noble Park with traffic lights

– $5 million to revitalize Multicultural Place and laneway, Springvale

– $5 million to upgrade Springvale Boulevard

The list also includes $2 million over five years for alleviating alarming rates of poverty in Greater Dandenong, with 20 per cent of residents living below the poverty line.

The funding would be used for a pilot collaboration between the council and service groups to address food security, homelessness, rough sleeping and disadvantage.

Greater Dandenong will also call for federal support for a pilot program requiring 10 per cent affordable housing and $1.5 million for a Dandenong Employment Hub to address the ‘jobs rich’ region’s high unemployment rate.

Other wishlist items include:

– $1 million for feasibility study into a new railway station between Dandenong and Lynbrook

– $5 million for underground car park in Warwick Avenue, Springvale

– permanent visas to 8000 asylum seekers, as well as increased health care, work rights and income support

– $2.7 million for CCTV in Noble Park and Dandenong and other crime prevention initiatives

– $2 million for upgrades to Jacksons Road, Elonera Road and Chandler Road

– $1.3 million for a canopy over Post Office Lane, Springvale

– $1.1 million to revitalize Afghan Bazaar precinct, Dandenong

– $1.2 million to improve Buckley Street and complete Ross Reserve All Abilities Playground, Noble Park

-$1 million to expand playground and replace Exeloo in Dandenong Park

– $900,000 for female friendly change rooms and spectator shades at Ross Reserve athletics facility

– $2.7 million for new soccer field and tennis court upgrades at Warner Reserve