Fish thieves caught in ‘below the belt’ act

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough aquarium has caught-on-camera a trio of alleged thieves, including one who appeared to stash stolen fish in his underpants.

New Life Aquarium posted CCTV footage on social media of the two males and a female pilfering a fish-net and several tropical fish from their tanks on Wednesday 22 January.

“Meet Genius 1, 2, and 3 who are caught on camera in this episode of retail shenanigans,” the post stated.

It depicts ‘discus’ fish being smuggled into the female’s “designer handbag”, and one of the men tucking a pleco fish down the front of his underwear.

“Let’s just say fish don’t belong there,” says the video’s narrator – referring to the “unconventional hiding spot”.

“Let’s hope the fish survive the trauma.”

As a result of the post, two of the offenders were identified by several members of the public, NLA owner John Tran said.

Their names and addresses were passed onto Victoria Police.

A “gobsmacked” commenter labelled the act as “disgusting”, and another “a new low”. Another mused “if only it was a piranha and could give him a good bite”.

Tran said the stolen fish were unlikely to survive.

“Especially because the fish they took are very sensitive to handling and to not being in water. They have a very low chance of surviving.

“They’re not the most expensive fish in the store – I don’t think they saw the price tags.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson said police were investigating.

No arrests had been made, as of 24 January.