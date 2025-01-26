Humility in service

PRECEDE:

Berwick’s Geoffrey Ballantyne Davidson is a man of few words, but his actions speak louder. With a decade of community service across Melbourne east, he is now formally recognised with the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

BREAKOUT QUOTE: “You can’t sit around hoping that something’s going to happen. If you want something to happen, you have to find like-minded people and do it together. That’s my volunteering principle!”

Throughout his life, Geoffrey has led a life of service, never seeking recognition or praise. He volunteered out of a genuine desire to help others and make a difference in his community.

His journey into volunteering began at the age of seven during the Second World War. At this time, there were many opportunities for children to get involved in volunteering work, and he chose to assist with Air Raid Precautions (ARP). He even helped his mum collect money for causes like the Red Cross and the Australian Comfort Fund.

In 1951, he joined the Royal Australian Navy at the age of 18 and received both the defence medal and the national service medal. The challenge he faced was not having a choice, as it was mandatory for men to serve in the military. Another biggest challenges was being separated from his father, who was serving in Papua New Guinea. However, he learned to follow orders and get along with others, as team work is important for success and building companionship.

After war, Geoffrey completed recruit training at Flinders Naval Depot and flying training at an Air Force Base in Queensland, qualifying as a pilot. He also trained as an engineer at Caulfield Technical School, where he designed and built machines to meet specific needs and challenges. Through this experience, he gained the skill of problem solving, which he applied throughout his life.

As a young adult, he joined the Apex Club in Dandenong and became a dedicated fundraiser and community volunteer for 13 years.

Additionally, he was a member of the Upper Beaconsfield Rotary Club in 1983, serving for 11 years. In 1993, he was appointed President and was was honored with Rotary’s prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.

He was involved in several Rotary initiatives: smallpox eradication programme, bone marrow bank assisting cancer patients and charity gold events for the underprivileged.

Geoff was not only an excellent organiser, he approached tasks hands-on; volunteering to chop and deliver wood, providing transport for those in need.

In 1999, Geoff joined the Upper Beaconsfield Sub-Branch, Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) and held roles as secretary and treasurer.

When his oldest daughter Susan was diagnosed with breast cancer, Geoff spent 2 years supporting and nursing her at his home until her death in 2009. Due to the rewarding and challenging experience as a caregiver, Geoff completed Palliative Care Volunteer Training.

From 2012 to 2020, Geoff assisted and supported many people struggling with terminal illness – either themselves or with a loved one. Geoff turns his own challenges and experiences into a strength, using them to offer emotional support, comfort, and wisdom to others.

“The best volunteering I ever did was palliative care. You meet these people and in no time at all you find you know somebody in their family. They’re not only people who need someone to talk to, but they’re interesting to get to know them and keep around,” he said.

“The problem with Australians is that once they hear somebody has died, they just give up. They don’t visit anymore because they want to leave you alone to grieve but it doesn’t work that way. The community we had was not far-reached, they were very supportive during our grief journey.”

In 2014, Geoff was awarded the La Trobe Community Award for valued contributions to the Community.

As published in the Village Bell in 2014, Jason Wood MP, Federal Member for La Trobe wrote “Geoff is respected for his service in the Royal Australian Navy in 1951, and over the years has been a member of a wide variety of community groups. Geoff has not only been a valued member but has also volunteered his services to the Apex Club in Dandenong for 13 years and the Upper Beaconsfield Rotary Club for 11 years. He has also volunteered his time for many community events such as the Pakenham Show for 8 years, and is an integral part of many local community events. Geoff currently volunteers for South Eastern Palliative Care, helping those who need it most. He has now been volunteering for a total of approximately 35 years.”

Despite some physical health challenges, Geoff has maintained a positive attitude. He became a member of the Cranbourne Arthritis Support Group, a self-help support group to relieve pain and improve quality of life of members.

They also raise money for charities, such as the Musculoskeletal Australia for Juvenile Arthritis. Geoff also volunteered as assistant treasurer and took on the responsibility of running the annual general meetings (AGM). The Cranbourne Arthritis Support Group presented Geoff the Peer Support Group Award for 5 years Long Service in 2015 and 10 years in 2019.

Since 2017, Geoff facilitated the Men’s Discussion Group at the Balla Balla Community Centre, allowing men to socialise, connect and make new friends in a non-judgemental environment. Geoff’s wisdom and experience navigating differences and strong personalities within the group shone. He encouraged sharing in a relaxed respectful way ensuring informative sessions with plenty of laughs which led to firm friendships growing from this group.

Geoff’s years of voluntary contribution were recognised with certificates of appreciation from Balla Balla Community Centre. In 2019, Geoff was awarded the Gembrook Community Award for going the extra mile to build a stronger community by MP Brad Battin.

Now at the age of 91, Geoff remains involved in the Men’s Discussion Group and has recently become a remote aged care volunteer for Inclusee, assisting to connect seniors with online learning and virtual events.

“I’m very happy with my award. It’s nice to have something you haven’t done yourself, that recognises what you do,” he said.

“You can’t sit around hoping that something’s going to happen. If you want something to happen, you have to find like-minded people and do it together. That’s my volunteering principle!”

“I hope my family prosper and do well. My wife and I have done all we can to give them a good life. I hope they can see that you can do charity work and still have a home life as well.”