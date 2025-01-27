Trove of community treasures awarded

Praises have been sung for the ‘heart and soul’ of a community choir who took out the top category in the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards 2025.

With One Voice Greater Dandenong Choir coordinator Sue Doherty was presented with the Community Leadership Award at a ceremony at Springvale City Hall on 26 January.

She is celebrated for creating a welcoming, inclusive group, and building a sense of belonging and connection among choristers.

Councillor Jim Memeti thanked the nominees and winners for their service to the community.

“They demonstrate everything that is good, inclusive and proactive about our community; as they have selflessly contributed to build a strong, happy and more resilient Greater Dandenong,” Cr Memeti said.

Greater Dandenong’s two newest Living Treasures were announced – Victoria Police’s southern metro Aboriginal liaison officer Stewart Taylor and refugee-family advocate Priscilla Graf.

A proud Bunurong man, Taylor advocates and volunteers on behalf of the local Aboriginal community.

Graf’s work includes encouraging children to take part in sport, tutoring students in maths and supporting families in need.

Rob Boyle, who has run Rob’s British & Irish Butchery for 33 years, was named Corporate Citizen of the Year.

He has long promoted central Dandenong as well as supporting charities and employing youngsters in their first jobs.

Rowan Barbour and Simran Saroy were joint winners of Young Leader of the Year.

Barbour took part in Greater Dandenong Council’s Young Leaders Program and volunteers at Save the Children Warehouse and the Australian Animal Protection Society op shop.

Headspace volunteer Saroy has a passion for reducing mental-health stigma and improving service access for multicultural communities.

Highly commended in the young leader category were Meantepy ‘Tepy’ Hoeung and Khue Le.

Hoeung raises awareness of liver health and viral hepatitis in the Khmer and other South East Asia communities with educational sessions and appearances on SBS language programs and podcasts.

Le has focused on health policy and promotion for multicultural communities.

She is the rural chair of Australian Medical Students Association and tutors disadvantaged students on weekends.

Springvale CFA captain Glenn Mclaren was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

A volunteer for 17 years, Mclaren has attended thousands of callouts to the fire front and conducts fire safety education at community events.

Afri-Aus Care Inc was named as Community Group of the Year.

Since 2015, Afri-Aus Care has been a pillar of the African Australian community and supported refugees and asylum seekers with culturally-sensitive counselling, mental health services, employment support and community sport.

Kym O’Shannassy of Rethink Recycling Community was presented with the Sustainability Award.

The Springvale not-for-profit organisation creates products from plastic lids and educates the public on the circular economy.

Motorsport racer Giancarlo Artho received the Sportsperson of the Year award.

Starting in go karts at age 7, he won a full scholarship to race in the 2024 Indian F4 Championship.

Artho is also active on FReeZA and Noble Park Youth committees.

Masquerade Youth Productions Inc was the winner of the Outstanding Contributor to the Arts award.

Since 2014, MYP has entertained at the Drum Theatre. It provides access to the arts for children with disabilities.

The awards event also included a citizenship ceremony for 100 new citizens.

“Australian citizenship symbolises our unity as a nation,” Cr Memeti told the gathering.

“It is the common bond that unites all Australians – whether you were born here, or you have decided to make Australia your home.

“I sincerely hope that you all achieve your dreams and aspirations as you continue to plan your life going forward as an Australian citizen.”

Cr Memeti reflected on his arrival from North Macedonia as a young boy with his family.

“You have chosen a great place to live. I have a real connection to this city. This is where I have raised my family and I continue to live here.

“We value diversity and the harmony that exists here, in this place that welcomes all.”