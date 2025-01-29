Mongols member charged after Mulgrave raid

A patched member of Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged over two incidents after police raids in Mulgrave and Port Melbourne.

Police say a Mongols member targeted an L-plate motorcyclist travelling inbound on Monash Freeway on Saturday 19 October last year.

Riding in a pack of Mongols motorcyclists, the member allegedly tried to punch and kick the learner as they rode past.

The L-plater took evasive action to avoid being assaulted and forced off his motorcycle, police say.

On Saturday 11 January, a motorcycle rider was overtaken by a motorcyclist making a rude hand gesture on a black Harley Davidson on Victoria Avenue, Springvale.

The Harley Davidson rider dismounted, walked towards the victim and produced a sawn-off shotgun, police allege.

No threats or demands were alleged, nobody was physically injured during the incident.

On Tuesday morning 28 January, Echo Taskforce, Special Operations Group, Dog Squad and Australian Federal Police raided a Mulgrave home and a Port Melbourne clubhouse.

A 30-year-old Mulgrave man was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, and with possessing a firearm when a Firearm Prohibition Order applies.

Other charges include three counts of unlicensed driving, possessing methylampetamine, possessing heroin, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, common law assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop on police direction and driving a vehicle without number plates.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.