Twin towers propel Bears as Beaconsfield drops bundle

By Marcus Uhe

Berwick has 285 runs to defend against Springvale South in its quest for a sixth-consecutive victory in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition’s top-three contest at Alex Nelson Reserve.

Three half-centuries from Berwick’s top four did the bulk of the scoring for the Bears but a poor showing from the tail and fightback from Springvale South’s bowlers saw them fail to cash-in on the excellent foundations.

Beginning with Jake Hancock’s wicket at 3/248, Berwick lost 6/36 in the final six-and-a-half overs to post 284.

Hancock, who now averages 100.3 in his last three innings, made 86, forming quality partnerships with Matthew Hague (45) and Michael Wallace (135).

Hague reached his fifth half-century of the summer with 60 and Wallace his third with 77.

Returning quick Matt Watering brought Hancock’s downfall to begin the collapse for Berwick, with wickets in consecutive balls for Josh Dowling in the 77th over bringing Jarryd Wills and Jordan Cleland’s stays at the crease to an end in short time.

Wetering grabbed the big wicket of Wallace to claim both the Bears’ twin towers, proving a more-than-handy inclusion to the side in his sixth senior appearance of the summer.

He and Dowling were the only multiple wicket-takers, sharing new ball duties with Blade Baxter’s absence.

With Ryan Quirk still on the sidelines, the Forsyth brothers and Jordan Wyatt will be required to do the bulk of the scoring next week for the Bloods.

Beaconsfield failed to replicate the batting form that took them to the brink of victory last week, making just 143 against a rampant Hallam Kalora Park outfit.

The Hawks bowlers have come back from the Christmas break on a mission, taking 25 wickets in 129 overs in their last three bowling innings.

Tyler Clark played a lone hand for the Tigers, reaching 92, but just two others – Mitchell Tielen and Zack Watson – made it to double figures.

Clark rescued his side from disaster at 4/8 following a devastating opening spell from Hawks quicks William Whyte and Jordan Hammond.

Clark was the final Beaconsfield wicket, reaching 92, with Whyte finishing with 4/35.

The Hawks are 38 runs into the chase.

Narre South is in a more favourable position, needing to defend 217 at home to defeat Buckley Ridges.

Buckley Ridges made light work of Narre South’s batting card, outside of an excellent hundred for Vineth Jayasuriya and 60 for Jeevan Mendis.

The pair combined for 173 of the 217 runs scored, with Jayasuriya reaching triple figures for the first time at Narre South.

Having not passed 50 this summer, the opening batter has given the Lions a fighting chance to upset the reigning premiers, a result that could be pivotal in the fight to avoid demotion to Turf 2.

Dale Tormey grabbed 3/38 for Buckley Ridges.