Controversial Casey law set for possible review

By Violet Li

Casey Council may be set to review the municipality’s Local Law, particularly the part related to the controversial private land use permits.

According to the March 18 council meeting agenda, councillors will vote on whether to review the Local Law 2023, consider community feedback, and provide oversight on the law.

The agenda report acknowledges that the council has received “strong community feedback” about the Local Law, particularly the clauses related to private land use and permits, and “may wish to consider reviewing its components to address the concerns raised”.

During the Christmas period last year, inaccurate wording about private land use permits, which is a part of the local law, on Casey Council’s webpage caused significant backlash and raised awareness of the policy in the community.

After the website information was corrected, the community was still concerned about the law itself.

According to the law, a permit is needed when there are more than two unregistered vehicles on private land, which many residents believe is an overreach.

In mid-February, Star News reported that a Casey family claimed Casey Council trespassed on their property and impounded their cars without notice, while the council claimed it was doing the due diligence of the Local Law, saying the family was storing unregistered cars on their neighbour’ lands and they had sent out “numerous formal notices”.

The anger towards the permits and the Local Law led a large number of ratepayers to attend Casey’s February meeting to voice their concerns and opinions. The meeting was dismissed halfway through after angry and frustrated residents shouted and heckled, prompting a police call-out.

If the 18 March report is passed, the Council may review permit fees and the permit application process. It may conduct a partial review of the law, focusing on Part 5 – Land and Neighbourhood Amenity, which contains the private land use permits. A full review of the entire Local Law is also presented as an option.

The Council may also develop a communications strategy, providing the community with greater clarity on the intent and implementation of the law, and include additional explanatory notes or guidelines in the law to provide greater detail, guidance, and increase understanding of the clauses.

The Council notes that any real change to the Local Law will go through official procedures in accordance with the Local Government Act 2020, including public notices, community consultation, and consideration of community submissions.

“Changes should balance positive outcomes for the community while still providing Council with the mechanism to deliver enforcement services that protect and enhance the safety, health and amenity of the municipality and its residents and visitors,” the agenda report states.

In a statement to the community on 3 March, Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said issues of private land use permits would be discussed formally in the coming March Council Meeting.