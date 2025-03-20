Car and number plate thefts soar

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Car theft, shoplifting and stealing from vehicles headlined a soaring Greater Dandenong crime rate – up 11 per cent in 2024, according to the latest official Crime Statistics Agency data.

Stealing from vehicles was the chief offence, with more than 2900 in 12 months – up 20 per cent.

It has been identified as the fastest growing and most common crime across the state by Victoria Police. The most common thefts were number plates and power tools.

Recently, police declared Casey and Greater Dandenong as an “epicentre” for number plate thefts – and advised owners to install anti-theft number plate screws.

Also up were vehicle thefts, with criminals reportedly identifying a technological vulnerability in some cars. Children breaking into homes to steal cars was also a factor.

In Greater Dandenong, nearly 1200 vehicles were reported stolen in 2024 – up 27 per cent.

Police advise vulnerable car-owners to install an on-board diagnostic port lock toprevents an offender connecting a reprogramming device to vehicles.

Meanwhile, shoplifting rose 38 per cent, and number plate theft soared 32 per cent, with nearly 1500 reportedly stolen.

Also up were family violence order breaches (1625 offences, up 6 per cent), assaults (10 per cent), arson (48 per cent) and criminal damage (16 per cent).

Child offenders aged 10-17 were up 10 per cent and 18-24 year olds up 17 per cent. The highest rise was in the 30-34 year old category (up 34 per cent).

Statewide, children offending was at record levels, according to Victoria Police.

“We completely understand the community concerns around young offenders breaking into homes, stealing cars, and putting other people at risk on our roads,” police deputy-commissioner Bob Hill said.

“Be assured that police are arresting the state’s worst young offenders again and again – youth gang members, child car thieves and underage burglars were arrested 3,400 times last year as part of Operation Alliance and Operation Trinity.”

Dep Comm Hill said police welcomed the State Government’s stronger bail laws.

Across Greater Dandenong’s suburbs, criminal offences were up in Dandenong (up 20 per cent), Keysborough (9 per cent) and Dandenong North (4.7 per cent).

While reported crime dropped in Springvale (down 0.4 per cent) and Noble Park (7 per cent).

Home aggravated burglaries were also down 6 per cent, but non-aggravated burgs up 32 per cent.