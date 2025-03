A person was hospitalised after a car rolled over in a multi-vehicle collision on the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

With the car overturned in the middle lanes, four of the five inbound lanes were closed from about 12.20pm on Wednesday 19 March.

Ambulance Victoria transported one patient to hospital by road.

A ute and a truck carrying a digger appeared to be also involved in the crash.

Victoria Police said the cause was being investigated.