Casey ratepayers to face rates rise and waste charge hike

By Violet Li

Casey ratepayers are expected to face an average of 3 per cent rate increase and 12 per cent waste service charge increase in the next financial year, a draft budget reveals.

The 3 per cent rate increase is in line with the rate cap set by the State Government.

In the last financial year, the rate increase was 2.75 per cent.

The total revenue of rates and charges is budgeted to be around $337.8 million for the next financial year.

The 12 per cent waste service charge increase is a “significant” jump from last year’s 5.5 per cent. About $66.6 million is expected from the waste service charge.

Council notes that the “significant” jump is a resulting impact of the increase in waste management costs.

Waste management costs are budgeted at about $70 million next year, a 20 per cent increase on the forecast levels of the last financial year.

Usual drivers are population growth, inflation, and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)’s sustained impact on the Council regarding compliance with existing and past landfill sites.

Additionally, the State Government Landfill Levy will increase from $132.8 to $167.9 next financial year, which affects Domestic and Hard Waste costs.

The 2025-26 draft budget includes a $12.5 million allocation for Landfill Levy paid to the State Government for the City of Casey domestic waste disposal.

Another major element in play is the new 4-bin collection system mandated under the law.

Under the State’s Circular Economy Act 2021, councils must provide a regulated 4-bin household waste system, with colour-coded lids: purple (glass), green (FOGO), yellow (recycling), and red (rubbish).

Casey Council’s kerbside reform will cost around $12.3 million, with the rollout expected to be financialised by December 2026. Costs will be gradually added to the waste charge.

In the 2025-26 draft budget, $4.5 million will be spent on bin lid replacements and delivering FOGO bins, partly offset by $3 million from the council’s waste reserve.

Council points out that beyond 2025-26, Councils in the south east will also be faced with “increased waste disposal costs” as they are faced with closing landfills and the need to transport waste to northern and western Melbourne or seek alternative waste disposal options.

The draft budget proposed $125.8 million for the capital works program, a 26 per cent increase from last year’s budget of $100 million. However, the forecasted actual financial outcome for the last year has surpassed the budgeted $100 million by 24 per cent, which may justify the budget number for the next financial year.

About 59 per cent of the investment will be delivered into recreational, leisure, and community facilities, 10 per cent into roads, and 9 per cent into parks, open spaces and streetscapes.

The draft program will see a continuation of some large-scale projects, including the renewal of the 50m pool at Doveton Pool in the Park; Hardy’s Road Family and Community Centre; upgrades to Pavilions at Tooradin, Strathaird, Grices Road and Max Pawsey Recreation Reserves; commencement of a new Sydney Pargeter Reserve Pavilion, and Multipurpose Community Space at Old Cheese Factory.

The draft budget, alongside other corporate planning documents, was endorsed for public exhibition at the April Casey Council Meeting.

The public exhibition process commences on Thursday April 17, and concludes on Thursday May 8 except for the draft Road Management Plan 2025, which will conclude on Thursday, May 15.

Community is invited to make submissions in response to the budget and other corporate documents via the website Casey Conversations or via email.

Submissions will be heard at a Special Council Meeting scheduled for May 27.

The community feedback will then inform the finalisation of these documents prior to final adoption in June.