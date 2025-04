A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 21-year-old man in Endeavour Hills this month.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man located deceased inside a property on Mossgiel Park Drive about 6.30am on 13 April.

A 20-year-old Springvale South man was arrested nearby and was taken to hospital under police guard.

He has been charged with murder, police stated on 17 April.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.