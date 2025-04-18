Casey’s 2025 Community Award winners announced

2025 Casey Community Awards winners were announced and this year, two residents took out the top honour of Citizen of the Year.

Anthony Hanna and Antonia Arfaras were named joint Citizens of the Year.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen congratulated all the winners and nominees for their hard work and nomination.

“These community members provide invaluable contributions to our city, a place that I am proud to call home,” he said.

The annual awards have celebrated community contributions for over two decades and recognise the outstanding individuals and groups in the community in eight categories.

2025 Casey Community Award recipients:

2025 Casey Citizen of the Year (joint) – Anthony Hanna

Anthony’s generosity and dedication shine through his volunteer work at Vinnies across three locations. His deep commitment to community safety and education is evident in his roles with Neighbourhood Watch Casey, Merinda Park Learning Centre, and Jen Community Housing.

2025 Casey Citizen of the Year (joint) – Antonia Arfaras

Antonia has been a dedicated volunteer in Casey for over 30 years, making a profound impact on stroke awareness and advocacy. Her tireless efforts earned her the 2024 National Stroke Foundation Volunteer of the Year, and she continues to inspire through her leadership with the Friends of Wilson Botanic Park.

2025 Casey Senior of the Year – Joseph Anthony Swindle

Uncle Joe is passionate about his community, always striving to make everyone feel happy, included and supported in their cultural journey. Whether he is helping mob trace their bloodlines, lending an ear or helping at the Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place, he is always there with a warm smile.

2025 Casey Young Citizen of the Year – Matthew James Young

Matthew’s dedication to sports and charity has made a powerful impact, raising nearly $20K for kids’ cancer research. His commitment to giving back extends to blood donations and inspiring excellence in his workplace.

2025 Casey Equity and Inclusion Award – Ren Tumath

Ren has been an influential volunteer in Casey for over 30 years, focusing on supporting the LGBTIQA+ community and founding Casey Cardinia Pride Inc. Their advocacy work extends to disability rights, serving on the Casey Disability Advisory Group Committee, where they help shape policies for inclusion and equality.

2025 Casey Woman of the Year – Chanchal Kumavat

Chanchal is a vibrant community leader whose work has uplifted thousands in Casey. From supporting victims of domestic violence through Saathi MAA Association to organising charity theatre and entrepreneur markets, her dedication to social change has earned her multiple awards for volunteerism and empowerment.

2025 Casey Community Group of the Year – Peninsula Community Legal Centre Inc.

Peninsula Community Legal Centre Inc. (PCLC) is a non-profit organisation offering free legal services to vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals in Melbourne’s outer southeast. Since 1977, PCLC has advocated for social justice through legal service delivery, education, and law reform. It aims to ensure equal access to legal resources and improve the lives of its community members.

2025 Casey Environment and Sustainability Champion Award – Fiona Smale

Fiona has shown exceptional commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of koalas. Partnering with the Koala Corridor Project, Fiona has planted 3,000 trees to restore critical koala habitat, demonstrating her dedication to preserving Australia’s iconic species and their environment.

2025 Lindsay King Art Award – Bridie Clark

Bridie is a dedicated volunteer with BATS Theatre Company, contributing her expertise as a choreographer and director, including the production of Hunchback. With nearly 30 years in the performing arts, she founded an inclusive, non-profit program in Cranbourne East. Bridie believes in making the performing arts accessible to all and ensuring that individuals can experience the arts without the financial burden.

Highly Commended – Community Group of the Year Award

Transit Soup Kitchen and Food Support in Narre Warren supports over 1,500 individuals and families weekly by providing fresh food, groceries, and free three-course meals. It serves as a space of connection and hope for those facing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment. Through the efforts of 100+ volunteers, Transit creates a compassionate, inclusive environment where people find community and dignity.