Thieves have stolen cigarettes during a ram-raid of a service station in Noble Park North early on Sunday 20 April.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say two white vehicles arrived at the servo on Jacksons Road about 5.35am.

One of the vehicles rammed the front door before a group of offenders entered and stole cigarettes.

Both vehicles fled north on Jacksons Road.

Police are investigating.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au