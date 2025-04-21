Dart Attack pumps out first victory of the season

By David Nagel

Every team in the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) has now enjoyed the sweet taste of victory after Dart Attack pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory in round nine against Dart Vaders.

Dart Attack trailed 6-4 at the end of the doubles before powering home in the singles to secure a thrilling 8-7 triumph.

Every member of the Dart Attack team contributed to the victory, but Terry – the only player from Dart Attack to throw a 180 this season – was particularly impressive as he guided his team to its first success of the year.

Great darts were a feature of round nine with three new inductees into the exclusive 180-club.

Teammates Nathan and Steve filled up the triple-20 in an impressive display by Predators, who proved itself a genuine premiership contender with a 9-6 victory over Just Social.

Predators currently sit third and enjoy a seven-game winning streak that stretches all the way back to round two.

Just Social has now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and slip to sixth place on the ladder.

A fantastic 180 from Scott Dale failed to help fourth-placed Mud Rats from causing an upset against competition-leading Snipers.

Scott pumped in his first maximum for the season, but Snipers ultimately prevailed 10-5 to make it four wins on end.

The Snipers big guns all fired on the night, with Dean Gibbs throwing nine tons, Chris Richardson eight and Chris Richardson three in a great show of depth from the top team.

For the Mud Rats, their three-game winning streak comes to an end.

In other games this week, five tons from Liam Edwards helped second-placed Cheers to a dominant 13-2 victory over Gembrook, while Dart Devils moved to fifth place on the ladder after a 12-3 win over Bullseyes.

Dart Devils has now had consecutive wins for just the second time this season to move it in the right direction.

And finally, 26ers have stayed in touch of the top-eight with a hard-fought 8-7 success over AAA Dartz.

26ers were just the better team on the night, but seven tons from Mike helped AAA stay in the fight.

Some great games are scheduled for round 10 as finals loom just around the corner.

The top-four teams at the end of the season will battle it out for this year’s premiership, while teams five to eight will fight it out for the coveted Don Brown Shield.

SWGDL SUMMARY – ROUND 9

RESULTS

Cheers 13 def Gembrook 2, Snipers 10 def Mud Rats 5, Dart Devils 12 def Bullseyes 3, Dart Attack 8 def Dart Vaders 7, Predators 9 def Just Social 6, 26ers 8 def AAA Dartz 7. Bye: Generals.

LADDER

Snipers 32, Cheers 32, Predators 28, Mud Rats 24, Dart Devils 20, Just Social 20, Dart Vaders 16, AAA Dartz 12, 26ers 12, Garfield Generals 8, Bullseyes 4, Gembrook 4, Dart Attack 4.

FIXTURE – R10

Dart Devils (5) v Snipers (1), Dart Vaders (7) v Mud Rats (4), Cheers (2) v Bullseyes (11), Predators (3) v Gembrook (12), AAA Dartz (8) v Generals (10), 26ers (9) v Just Social (6). Bye: Dart Attack.

MOST TONS

Dean Gibbs (Snipers) 61, Liam Edwards (Cheers) 41, Chris Richardson (Snipers) 37, Jordan Gray (Predators) 35, Bill Richardson (Snipers) 30, Michael M (AAA Dartz) 30.

180s

Chris Richardson (Snipers) 3, Michael Tuck (Mud Rats) 2, Liam Edwards (Cheers) 2, Bill Richardson (Snipers), Shane Barnett (Cheers), Terry Griffin (Dart Attack), Nathan B (Predators), Scott Dale (Mud Rats), Steve P (Predators).

TOP PEG OUTS

Bill Richardson (Snipers) 157, Ant (Cheers) 134, Ricki Beath (Just Social) 110, Fred Dewart (Dart Vaders) 101, Jordan Gray (Predators) 101.