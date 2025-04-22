Local leaders call for justice

By Afraa Kori

Outraged and heartbroken, protesters from east and west united at Nicholson Street on April 22, demanding justice after the fatal police shooting of a homeless man on Good Friday.

African community leader and CEO of Africause, Berhan Ahmed received calls from community leaders and elders in Casey and Cardinia Shire, highlighting that the tragedy is affecting the broader community.

He described the incident as a wake-up call, saying he had warned the local council and local authorities that issues around drug use, mental health, and homelessness were escalating. He called the tragedy a consequence of repeated warnings being ignored.

Pakenham Pastor Willy, disability support worker and counsellor called for a more compassionate and systematic approach to mental health. This includes better training for law enforcement, increased support for individuals in crisis, and a more culturally sensitive approach to care.

“He has been in the streets for a long time and the police should have put him in the hospital so the doctors can decide if he should remain in the community or not,” he said.

The incident unfolded when police began a foot patrol after a concerned member of the public reported a man allegedly armed with a knife at the intersection of Paisley and Albert Streets in Footscray around 9pm.

Upon locating the man, two officers instructed him to drop the knife, but he charged towards them.

Both officers fired their weapons and despite efforts by paramedics, the man unfortunately died at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives will investigate the matter with oversight from Professional Standards Command, as is standard procedure for a fatal police shooting.

Victoria Police Commander Tim Tully said the officers deemed a firearm was appropriate in these circumstances.

“It’s confronting, it is challenging but the members and their actions last night, I’ve informed them they have my full support,” he said.

“(The two officers) certainly won’t be stood down, per se, we just want to make sure they are right and fit to come back to duties.”

Mr Tully called the incident “a tragic for all involved,” and said support would be offered to the deceased man’s family, the bystanders, witnesses and officers involved.

Mr Ahmed confirmed that the deceased man, Abdifatah Ahmed was a 35-year-old Somali-Australian struggling with mental health and housing issues, but he didn’t deserve to die.

“We knew him. He was coming into my office every day, asking for money and lunch,” he said.

“He was a man with mental health and he’s gone a bit distorted. Still he was a gentleman when I communicated with him in a kind way and I had lunch with him.”

He spoke with the deceased man’s family and described them as understandably emotional, calling the situation deeply heartbreaking.

African parents are deeply concerned, questioning how they can trust that their children are safe in public spaces.

The rally was organised by grassroots community members, with support from the Borderlands Cooperative, and led by the influential Queen Mother of Africa.

Ms Ubbah, known as the “Queen Mother of Africa” for her fierce advocacy on behalf of young people affected by substance abuse, mental health challenges, and homelessness, once again raised her voice against police brutality.

As a successful Somali business woman and devoted mother of nine, she has repeatedly risked her own safety to shield young African men from excessive force.

Today, she demands accountability and an end to the heavy-handed tactics that have claimed too many lives.

“The killing of our children must stop. Police officers must be held responsible for shooting a mentally unwell man in our own neighbourhood,” she said.