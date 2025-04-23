Dingoes bark against Demons

By Blair Burns

After a weekend off for most sides in the Southern Football Netball League teams have shifted their focus towards this weekend with some important matches scheduled.

In Division 1, round three matches began last weekend as Dingley held off a late Springvale Districts surge to win by 15 points and go 3-0.

The game was perhaps closer than many thought it would be, and credit must go to the Dogs for fighting it out, but the Dingoes will be happy to bank another win.

Ex-St Kilda pair Nathan Freeman (39 disposals, one goal, 10 marks) and Arryn Siposs (28 disposals, seven marks) were instrumental in the victory, while Tom Morecroft kicked five goals.

Kyle Martin was the best player for Springvale Districts, collecting 24 disposals to go along with his six tackles.

Dingley remains the team to beat this season and has some sides in the league worried after their dominance over reigning premiers Cheltenham in the first round.

This week, Bentleigh and Cheltenham will battle it out as both sides search for their second win of the season.

The Demons knocked off Murrumbeena last week but still conceded 101 points, while the Rosellas bounced back in a big way smashing Springvale.

Bentleigh spearhead Matthew Colak has started the season well with eight goals (second in league) in his first two outings, while Andrew Walker is averaging 33.5 disposals per game.

Cheltenham will be looking towards ex-St Kilda player Jack Lonie to deliver in front of goal once again – the small forward is coming off a bag of four.

St Pauls McKinnon has a great opportunity to start the year 3-0 when it takes on Murrumbeena who are yet to win a game despite showing good signs.

Tom Buckley and Nathan Scollo have been impressive for the Lions this season and if the pair can perform again, it will go a long way towards causing an upset.

Players like Sam Hilton-Joyce and Matthew O’Brien have been the difference between St Pauls McKinnon being 0-2 or 2-0, both have been impressive through the midfield.

The Bulldogs have found a way to win getting over the line by just two points in both matches, but the Lions will be hungry for their first win.

After a tough outing against East Brighton, Narre Warren needs to respond against Port Melbourne this weekend, but the Colts will not give in without a fight.

The Magpies will be looking to fly high in what is an important game for them at this point in the season.

Will Howe had a huge impact for Narre Warren in the round-one win against Cranbourne but was kept to just one goal against the Vampires last week.

He will be looking to have a day out in front of the big sticks.

The Magpies will have to lock down Colts’ Mitchell Clarke if they are to win as the forward has kicked seven goals in the first two matches.

All of these games will be on Anzac Day, with the exception of Cranbourne vs East Brighton which will go ahead on Saturday at Livingston Rec Reserve.

After getting knocked out in finals last season, the Eagles haven’t had the ideal start to 2025 with losses to Narre Warren and St Pauls McKinnon.

The team, led by Angelo Soldatos, has done a lot of things right and played some impressive patches of football this season, but the Eagles are now staring down the barrel of 0-3.

The Vampires are firming as serious flag contenders and will take some beating, but anything can happen.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 1

Ladder: Dingley 12, East Brighton, St Paul’s McKinnon 8, Bentleigh, Cheltenham, Narre warren, Port Melbourne Colts 4, Cranbourne, Murrumbeena, Springvale Districts 0.

Fixture Round 3: Friday 18 April: Dingley 13.9(87) def Springvale Districts 10.12(72). Friday 25 April: Bentleigh v Cheltenham, St Paul’s McKinnon v Murrumbeena, Port Melbourne Colts v Narre Warren (6.30pm). Saturday 26 April: Cranbourne v East Brighton.