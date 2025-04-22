22 locals in action at U16s Vic trials

Beaconsfield's Louis Salopek will get plenty of attention in the coming years. (Zoom In Photography).

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Seven Gippslanders and 10 Dandenong Stingrays competed in the Under-16s boys trials held at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on Easter Thursday.

Nar Nar Goon’s left-footed winger Oscar Henwood and Warragul Industrials 208cm behemoth Cohen Dent were the standouts for Gippsland, while Berwick’s Corey Ah-Mu, the younger brother of 2025 prospect Tairon, was the Stingrays’ shining light.

The respective coaches offered insight on each trialist.

Gippsland Power

Coach: Allan Chandler

Charlie Fischer (Phillip Island): He could be anything. He was the West Gippy under-16s league best and fairest in 2024 as a bottom-ager. He’s good across halfback, can find a way out of traffic with his acceleration and kicked two in the trial.

Jimmy Little (Maffra): He’s got some tricks. He’s super clean as a small forward and can jump on heads so has x-factor.

Leo Stephenson (Sale City): His contested ball work is unbelievable and he uses it well. His attack on the ball is Zak Butters-like. He showed some of his outside game on Thursday.

Oscar Henwood (Nar Nar Goon): Had some nice moments on Thursday. His ball-use is first class. He backs himself and will hopefully make outside mid at Vic Country.

Macauley Pendergast (Maffra): Some of his GPS numbers were really good – high work rate and speed. A similar type to Josh Dunkley but might be best suited at halfback.

Cohen Dent (Warragul Industrials): A tall ruck learning his craft who had a good second half and used his size well. He missed a lot of preseason.

Henry Allsop (Warragul): Missed the trial with knee swelling. A tall, athletic marking player who is clean with his skills and is also a gun cricketer.

Dandenong Stingrays

Coach: Nick Moodie

Cooper Tisdale (Carrum Patterson Lakes): A small forward who sees the game well and can dazzle with ball in hand.

Zac Hamer (Mornington): Started off halfback on Thursday before getting moved into the middle and using his body well.

Ethan Wood (Frankston Dolphins): A halfback who showed great poise and set up scoring opportunities off halfback by looking inboard for an option.

Hayden Lane (Mornington): Dandenong’s captain was hard around the contest and has great endurance.

James Goerlitz (Narre North Foxes): A winger/halfback who runs his lanes well and is a good ball-user.

Louis Salopek (Beaconsfield): The son of Steve is a Port father-son prospect and caught some eyes on Thursday. Finds the ball at will in general play and uses it well. Split his time between midfield and halfback.

Henry Squire (Sorrento): On a tough day for forwards, he led up well and competed aerially.

Jayden Gourley (Devon Meadows): A brilliant kick and is always looking to intercept in the backline.

Harvey Egan (Berwick): Has capability of playing at both ends of the ground.

Corey Ah-Mu (Berwick): A strong-marking key forward on Thursday who played as a big-bodied midfielder in Dandenong’s U16 games.