22 locals in action at U16s Vic trials

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Seven Gippslanders and 10 Dandenong Stingrays competed in the Under-16s boys trials held at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on Easter Thursday.

Nar Nar Goon’s left-footed winger Oscar Henwood and Warragul Industrials 208cm behemoth Cohen Dent were the standouts for Gippsland, while Berwick’s Corey Ah-Mu, the younger brother of 2025 prospect Tairon, was the Stingrays’ shining light.

The respective coaches offered insight on each trialist.

Gippsland Power

Coach: Allan Chandler

Charlie Fischer (Phillip Island): He could be anything. He was the West Gippy under-16s league best and fairest in 2024 as a bottom-ager. He’s good across halfback, can find a way out of traffic with his acceleration and kicked two in the trial.

Jimmy Little (Maffra): He’s got some tricks. He’s super clean as a small forward and can jump on heads so has x-factor.

Leo Stephenson (Sale City): His contested ball work is unbelievable and he uses it well. His attack on the ball is Zak Butters-like. He showed some of his outside game on Thursday.

Oscar Henwood (Nar Nar Goon): Had some nice moments on Thursday. His ball-use is first class. He backs himself and will hopefully make outside mid at Vic Country.

Macauley Pendergast (Maffra): Some of his GPS numbers were really good – high work rate and speed. A similar type to Josh Dunkley but might be best suited at halfback.

Cohen Dent (Warragul Industrials): A tall ruck learning his craft who had a good second half and used his size well. He missed a lot of preseason.

Henry Allsop (Warragul): Missed the trial with knee swelling. A tall, athletic marking player who is clean with his skills and is also a gun cricketer.

Dandenong Stingrays

Coach: Nick Moodie

Cooper Tisdale (Carrum Patterson Lakes): A small forward who sees the game well and can dazzle with ball in hand.

Zac Hamer (Mornington): Started off halfback on Thursday before getting moved into the middle and using his body well.

Ethan Wood (Frankston Dolphins): A halfback who showed great poise and set up scoring opportunities off halfback by looking inboard for an option.

Hayden Lane (Mornington): Dandenong’s captain was hard around the contest and has great endurance.

James Goerlitz (Narre North Foxes): A winger/halfback who runs his lanes well and is a good ball-user.

Louis Salopek (Beaconsfield): The son of Steve is a Port father-son prospect and caught some eyes on Thursday. Finds the ball at will in general play and uses it well. Split his time between midfield and halfback.

Henry Squire (Sorrento): On a tough day for forwards, he led up well and competed aerially.

Jayden Gourley (Devon Meadows): A brilliant kick and is always looking to intercept in the backline.

Harvey Egan (Berwick): Has capability of playing at both ends of the ground.

Corey Ah-Mu (Berwick): A strong-marking key forward on Thursday who played as a big-bodied midfielder in Dandenong’s U16 games.