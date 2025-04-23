Early voters pack Dandenong booths

by Sahar Foladi

Early voters rocked up at the Dandenong Stadium in a strong turnout to cast their votes in the Bruce electorate.

Elderly individuals – a majority pensioners – and young small families were first in line as the early voter centre opened on 22 April.

The scene at the Dandenong Stadium almost seemed like a preview of Election Day on 3 May.

A pensioner told Star Journal that he felt left out by the major parties and politicians.

“Both parties, all parties have not considered the pensioners. We’ve paid taxes all our lives and all we get is shit,” he said as he walked towards the car park having just voted.

“Everyone who comes to our country we welcome them, they get everything, we get nothing. We paid taxes-they didn’t. It took me six-months to get my pension.

“We worked our arses off since I was 13.”

Cost of living and increase in crime rates are recurring themes amongst the voters, it has impacted everyone from all walks of lives.

Voters said there didn’t seem to be a viable option to the cost of living situation.

None of the voters said they were attracted to any of the election promises made by the parties-particularly the two major parties.

One of the early voters was Milan Kostic, who has been living in Greater Dandenong for more than 30 years saying he voted for whoever he believed to be “best for pensioners.”

Aimee Keily stood in the line to vote with her husband and eight-month-old daughter.

She says she had to get off maternity leave earlier than expected because they can’t afford to keep up with the expenses.

“I wanted at least a year- I should’ve gone back five months ago but stretched it to make it another three months.

“I feel most of the times what you hear, what they promise is not actioned, to me it’s like what’s the point? Ms Keily said.

Anthony Dattolino, a pensioner said he just went with his “heart and mind” at the time of voting.

“We can carry a $100 worth of grocery back home in one hand whereas it used to take the two of us to carry it.

“They’re offering all these things now but where are they getting all the money to do it? We’re short of money now.”

Another voter Rodger Tchung said he voted for the Labor party out of habit but also acknowledged the recurring cost-of-living theme won’t be a quick fix by the next government, whoever that may be.

“Everything’s going up through the roof, what can we do?

“Honestly we can’t do anything else, anyone to take over this government will take a long time to fix this, but they won’t fix it today, next year. Maybe it’ll take four years, you never know.”

So far, the Labor Party has made 19 election promises worth $17 million for the Dandenong region, compared to the Coalition’s five promises worth $10 million.

Both major parties have focused on fixing up sports grounds in the area.

The Labor party has also made more announcements to local organisations such as Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre (SMRC) ($1.25m), Centre for Multicultural Youth ($600,000) and Wellsprings for Women ($407,000).

Few voters disapproved the overspending by the two major parties saying “so much money is being wasted where there shouldn’t be wasted.”

Asking about which party they would preference, one responded “none of it.”

“I don’t agree with what they’re doing. Both of the major parties are useless.

“It’ll be good to see a party come along that actually looks after the people and all the politicians are doing is looking after themselves.

“Where they are spending it and directing it with each of the campaign-it’s just wrong.”

Another voter shared the same thought. While he approves of the $5 million pledge by the Labor party for Dandenong Hospital ICU, “all this other stuff is too much” referring to the investments like the $1.5 million to the SMRC.

It seems the voters focuses aren’t only on the two major parties anymore and are seeking other options.

A long-term Labor voter said he intended to vote for the Labor party, but preferred to vote for an independent as he no longer felt confident in the Albanese Government.

Labor had “abandoned the unions”, but there’s no chance he’d vote for Liberals, he said.

Ayub Muhammad said previously he was open to vote for one of the two major parties but not this time around.

He will instead vote for someone endorsed by the Muslim Votes Matter largely influenced by the war on Gaza at the hands of Israel.

Other long-term Labor (and Liberal) supporters said they would stick with voting for the same parties out of habit.

Rhonda Garad for the Greens handed out pamphlets along with volunteers, and so did Liberals candidate Zahid Safi while Oppositions leader Brad Battin spoke to Star Journal.

Mr Battin arrived after visiting Berwick, Cranbourne and Clyde early voter centres saying “the field’s been really good.”

“People are out very early and I’d say they’re pretty keen for a change.

“Normally you warm up a little bit and the second week gets busier.

“When you get early voters we hope that it’s just more people wanting to get rid of the government quickly so that’s our hope.

“But the reality is people are getting used to early voting and its becoming a norm and I think election day is going to get quieter and quieter.”

The AEC will close booths on Anzac Day this Friday 25 April.

Local early voting centres include:

-Pakenham Uniting Church, 47 James Street, Pakenham.

-Akoonah Park Centre, 2 Cardinia Street, Berwick.

-Clyde Public Hall, 30 Railway Road, Clyde.

-1st Cranbourne Scout Hall, 255-257 South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne.

-Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North.

On Mondays through to Thursdays, centres will be open from 8.30 am – 5.30 pm.

On Saturday 26 April, centres will be open from 9am – 4pm and from 8.30 am – 6pm on Friday 2 May.