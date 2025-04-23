Burra ready for blockbuster

By Blair Burns

Keysborough will be searching for its first win of the season in Southern Division 2 when it takes on rival Caulfield Bears in an Anzac Day blockbuster.

The Bears are also winless in 2025 but this game, under lights at Rowley Allen Reserve, promises to be an exciting clash and there will be no love lost between the two rivals.

Caulfield’s coach Lynden Dunn will be watching on from the sidelines after the ex-Collingwood player got a three-week suspension in round one against Endeavour Hills.

Chris Smith and his troops will be determined to put together four quarters and make amends after a half-time lead slipped away in round two against the Frankston Dolphins.

Young gun Kyden Vella has impressed for the Burra this year and will again be looking to have an impact inside the forward 50, while Michael Casey has been in some fine form for the Bears.

It is a crucial game as one of the sides will get its first win of the season and some momentum, but the other will fall to 0-3.

Action kicks off at 7pm and this clash will be the only one of the Division 2 competition scheduled for Anzac Day with the other games to follow on Saturday.

Endeavour Hills will travel to Darling Park the following day for a big test against East Malvern who look to be one of the most formidable sides again this season.

The Panthers are 2-0 and sitting in second position on the ladder with a huge percentage while the Falcons are 1-1 and fell short in their round two match against Doveton last Friday.

One thing is for sure, Endeavour Hills’ defenders will be on high alert as Panthers’ Isaac Morrisby looms as a huge attacking threat.

Morrisby leads the league with 12 goals from his two matches and showed just how damaging he can be when he slotted eight against Chelsea Heights in round two.

Highett are 0-2 and things will not get any easier when they battle against Hampton Park this weekend, as the Redbacks continue to ride a huge wave of momentum.

Hampton Park looks like an early premiership favourite and will be hungry to dismantle the Bulldogs and start its season 3-0.

If Highett is any chance to get the upper hand in this contest, it will need to control the midfield and nullify Hampton Park players like Makaio Haywood who are so influential in the contest.

After a disappointing round-one loss which saw them thumped by 120 points, Doveton bounced back last week as it narrowly defeated Endeavour Hills, but this week it’ll take on Mordialloc.

The Bloods have won both of their matches and this clash against the Doves will be a great opportunity to jump even higher up the ladder and start the season well at 3-0, but they are yet to have played any of the top sides.

Whereas Doveton needs to win this game if it is going to play finals again this season, looking to coach Matt Stapleton to set the tone.

Frankston Dolphins will go into their game against Chelsea Heights as favourites, with the Dolphins searching for their third consecutive win.

The Demons are coming off a tough match against East Malvern in round two but are embracing the challenge against another top side, as they search for their first victory of the season.

Archie Zarb has been in the best both weeks for the Dolphins with five goals to his name, and will be looking to have another big day out.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 2

Ladder: Hampton Park, East Malvern, Frankston Dolphins, Mordialloc 8, Endeavour Hills 4, Highett, Chelsea Heights, Caulfield, Keysborough, Doveton 0.

Fixture R3: Friday 25 April: Keysborough v Caulfield (7pm). Saturday 26 April: East Malvern v Endeavour Hills, Chelsea Heights v Frankston Dolphins, Highett v Hampton Park, Doveton v Mordialloc.