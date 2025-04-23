Arrests made in relation to Luxury CBD ram raids

by Philip Salama-West

Following a string of ram-raid robberies across the CBD across March-April, Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives have executed a series of search warrants and performed a number of arrests at properties in Cranbourne, Springvale and Dandenong.

The raids were targeted at a series of luxury stores, such as Dior and Louis Vuitton, on Collins and Bourke Street in the CBD, with another taking place at Mount Alexander Road in Essendon on Wednesday 16 April.

An estimated $1.2 million worth of luxury items are alleged to have been stolen during the robberies.

Victoria Police alleges that a number of luxury handbags and jewellery were recovered during the searches, alongside narcotics and stolen vehicles.

A 21-year-old man from Springvale has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, handle stolen goods, theft from motor car, criminal damage and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 31-year-old man from Cranbourne has been charged with theft from motor vehicle, burglary, theft, possess trafficable quantity of drug, possess drug of dependence, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and deal with proceeds of crime.

A second 31-year-old man from Cranbourne has been charged with theft from motor vehicle, burglary, aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, theft, commit indictable offence whilst on bail, handle stolen goods and unlicensed driving.

They were remanded and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.

A 30-year-old man from Springvale has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, possess drug of dependence and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.

A 30-year-old man from Dandenong was released pending summons.

Victoria Police notes that the investigation is still ongoing.