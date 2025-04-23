Lib’s business record under fire

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Ethan Benedicto

Liberal candidate Zahid Safi has conceded his paperwork had been “out-of-date” after questions were raised over his multiple small businesses.

The Age reported Safi owned a series of NDIS and training businesses with Casey addresses, some linked to homeowners having no clue who he was.

It was revealed that two of his operations – one in Merribrook Drive in Clyde and a short-stay accommodation for Willow Support Services in Narre Warren South – were home to two families.

The first family told The Age they were receiving constant mail directed to a Safi business, and the second family was running a small Sri Lankan restuarant next door.

A Liberal source said that Safi had lived in both properties, that they were legitimately linked to his businesses at the time but were now out-of-date.

Until late last year, staff were at the Willow Support Services facility three days a week, the source said.

Some Safi-owned businesses have been struck off, including NDIS provider Casey Care Services as recently as late March.

His child-care training provider Inspire Training Australia was deregistered in 2021.

Safi, who is contesting Labor MP Julian Hill in the marginal Bruce electorate, was contacted for comment.

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood and the Liberal Party were also contacted.

The Liberal Party stated to The Age that it was “proud to support a candidate whose family fled the violent conflict in Afghanistan and chose to make Australia his home”.

“Like many people in the electorate of Bruce, Zahid runs his own small business while raising a family.

“Like many small business owners, Zahid acknowledges that his administrative paperwork isn’t always up to date and has taken steps with his accountant to rectify.”

Greens candidate for Bruce, Rhonda Garad, said the Liberals had treated voters with contempt – citing a series of controversies involving Safi during the campaign.

These included Safi’s former campaign manager Andrew McNabb standing down after alleged offensive social-media posts, and a past co-authored Parliamentary submission that outraged the Hazara community.

“It makes me extremely angry as a voter and resident in Bruce,” Garad said.

“Either the Liberal Party hasn’t done its due diligence or they don’t care.”