Planting in remembrance

by Sahar Foladi

A passionate yet humble Endeavour Hills gardening enthusiast Thi Lien Phan has secured the Best First Year award at the Victoria in Blooms competition 2024-25.

Ms Phan gives credit to her parents who were gardening enthusiast themselves, who taught her the tips and tricks of gardening so she can work independently, before both passed away.

Now her garden has become the remembering place for her parents and where she prays for them.

“In my country Vietnam, my parents had a big garden so when they came here they were sad because there were no garden or flowers.

“They asked me why don’t we plant, I said this is government housing look around none of the house have any flowers but my mum said it’s the government house but we can make the house very beautiful.

“At that time I was young, my parents told me come have a look so you can learn and later you can plant for yourself,” she said.

“Sometimes I pray for my parents and remember my parents because of them I know how to do gardening and continue it.”

The trio would plant flowers, maintain their garden for their hard work to be paid off by complimenting visitors at the house.

She was taught to water the plants early in the morning during summer before the sun shines on the flowers to ensure the water is fully absorbed before it evaporates due to heat and wind.

Ms Phan now in her 70’s is a single mother to three children who sponsored her parents to Australia to help care for her son with autism, psoriasis and diabetes.

Now, she passes on her wealth of knowledge about flowers and gardening down to her daughters who question their mother on the topic.

“Sometimes they come home asking question about something they’re not sure or don’t know and because I learnt from my mum so I teach them as well.”

She has lived in her Endeavour Hills residence for 36 years now, full of memories.

She never imagined to be awarded for something she loves to do so passionately.

“I am very happy because it’s the first time I got appreciation or award from Housing Victoria.

“I never believed that I can get an award.”

The competition recognises and rewards the great works of the likes of Ms Phan living in public and or community housing, a thankful gesture for their hard work caring and maintaining beautiful gardens.

Her passion has also unlocked another rewarding act-a formation of Church goers who take turns to arrange flowers for the altar.

Flower arrangement for the Church is something Ms Phan says she has been doing for three decades when she found out the Church had no flowers placed on the altar.

Now, the group of five take weekly turns to do the job.

Ms Phan has a variety of different flowers depending on the season, currently Begonia, red and green dragon flowers, Christmas cactus and Begonia Foliosa can be found.