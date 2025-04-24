Accused hit-run driver at Casey Hospital was allegedly on bail

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man accused of an alleged car theft and hit-and-run at Casey Hospital on 23 April had been allegedly on bail at the time, according to police charge sheets.

Adam Barry, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Pioneer Bay that afternoon with the allegedly stolen vehicle recovered nearby, police say.

Barry did not apply for bail in a short hearing at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court the following day (24 April).

A defence lawyer told the court that Barry had sustained injuries – a bleeding forehead, a hurt left hand and cut right wrist as well as a headache.

He was diagnosed with ADHD, autism and depression, receiving anti-psychotic medications and was at risk of self-harm, the court heard.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman was accompanying her husband from their Ford Territory to the hospital’s entrance about 11.20am on 23 April.

Barry allegedly got in the vehicle, and struck the woman as she tried to stop him driving away.

She was taken to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition. The next day her condition improved to stable and serious.

According to police charge sheets, Barry had been on bail and allegedly breached a bail condition not to drive a vehicle at the time of offending.

He faces charges including car theft, dangerous driving causing serious injury, unlicensed driving, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, and disqualified driving.

A police prosecutor told the court he wouldn’t seek to uplift the matter to a higher court.

Barry was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.

A Monash Health spokesperson said that the incident that occurred outside of Casey Hospital, “a place of care and healing, was horrific and devastating”.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we wish her strength and a swift recovery.

“Monash Health continues to support Victoria Police, who have done an outstanding job, in their investigation.”