Endeavour Hills commemorates ANZAC Day

By Ava Cashmore

Members of the Endeavour Hills community gathered to commemorate ANZAC day on Thursday April 24, with a small service in front of the Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

Despite the windy conditions, all seats were filled by MPs, students, volunteers and members of the Greater Dandenong Rotary and Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL clubs.

John Cook Primary school captains, Mary Ballis and Yasmeen Nawroz, were well versed in the importance of keeping the ANZAC spirit alive.

“It is important to remember the soldiers who fought the war,” said Mary.

Yasmeen said “I came today so I would never forget the soldiers and pay respect to them.”

They each dutifully handed poppies to each of the attendees at the service.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen will be attending a total of three ANZAC services, but has made sure council is represented at every one.

“We’ve got councillors at every service, across every municipality, from Tooradin to Cranbourne to Berwick to the larger ceremony at Bunjil Place.

“We take it very seriously. It’s a very important day for our community and for our councillors.”

All parties laid a wreath, or a red poppy, in honour of the fallen soldiers.

The service concluded with volunteer, Alistair Wright, playing Amazing Grace on the bag pipes.