Panthers lock in new coach

Ex-Victorian batsman and Victorian Premier Cricket legend Warren Ayres is set to make a return to Shepley Oval, with the highly regarded great signing on for two years as Dandenong Cricket Club’s head coach.

Following the exit of Nick Speak after a highly successful four year stint, which included white ball and red ball premierships in 2017/18, as well as the inaugural Super Slam in 2018/19, the Panthers have moved swiftly to announce its new leader, with the all-time leading run-scorer in Victorian Premier Cricket history returning to the very club he guided to its maiden premiership in 2006/07.

It comes after the Panthers went through a vigorous interview process, with as many as four names well and truly in the running before settling on the legendary figure this week.

Ayres – who served as Carlton’s batting coach in recent seasons – is well-known to the Dandenong area after starting his journey at Springvale South before moving on to Melbourne at the age of 14.

After a legendary career at the Demons, as well as 46 games for Victoria, which included seven tons and 11 half-centuries, Ayres first made his way to Shepley Oval for the 2002/03 season after claiming a Ryder Medal, but chose to take up a coaching opportunity at the Panthers before retiring in 2007/08. In the end, Ayres finished with 15,277 runs at club level, and even became the only Dandenong player to record three successive centuries.

In a press release from the Panthers, president Gary Davidson said he was delighted with the appointment of the club legend.

“Warren Ayres is one of the most respected figures in Victorian cricket and we’re thrilled he’ll be returning to Dandenong Cricket Club as senior coach,” he said.

“His understanding of the game and the way he imparts his great knowledge of it have brought him great success as a coach at two Premier clubs.

“He has always been held in the highest regard at Dandenong.

“In fact much of the success we have enjoyed in the past 10 or so years has been based around the group of players that Warren helped nurture during his first appointment as coach.

“I’m certain all of our players will enjoy tapping into his vast experience.”

The Panthers are also expected to announce assistant coaches soon, while the club is reportedly aiming to secure a quick bowler during the off-season to add to its bowling stocks.