It’s a Forsyth show

By Lance Jenkinson

Oh brother, that is some way for Dandenong to return to the winners list in the Victorian Premier Cricket.

The Forsyth brothers, Brett and Cameron, were instrumental in the Panthers’ scintillating seven-wicket victory over Footscray away at Merv Hughes Oval on Saturday.

Older brother Brett, the batting maestro with over 8000 runs to his name, raised the bat for a century as the Panthers chased down the Bulldogs total of 8/236 with 10 balls of the 50-over match to spare.

Brett’s masterclass lasted the whole duration of the Panthers innings, as he amassed 124 off 144 balls, including 12 fours, in 189 minutes.

It was the 2018/19 Ryder Medal winner’s 18th Premier Cricket century in his stellar career, and his third against the Dogs.

Cameron, who featured in a 131-run third wicket partnership with his big brother, certainly played his part, carving out 59 off 80 balls, including three fours in 97 minutes.

The Forsyth show was a sight to behold.

It was not only the Forsyth’s playing their part.

Panthers captain Tom Donnell provided valuable support in a 70-run opening stand with Brett.

Donnell made the most of his strike with 25 off 34 balls.

And, there was still work to be done when James Nanopoulos arrived at the crease with the Panthers requiring a further 25 runs.

Nanopoulos was there at the end, finishing on 11 not out off 13 balls.

Earlier in the day, Footscray produced what it must have felt was a competitive total, thanks largely to in-form young gun Dylan Brasher, who made 104 off 137 balls.

The Bulldogs produced runs at a consistent rate, but two Dandenong bowlers got under their skin.

New ball operator Adam McMaster stepped up to the first XI after a dominant run of games in the seconds and maintained his rage on the batsmen.

McMaster finished with a game-best 4/36 off eight overs, including the prized scalps of Bulldogs stars Dean Russ and Travis Dean cheaply.

Dasun Opanayaka was the other dominant Panther with the ball, taking 2/34 off nine overs.

Peter Cassidy was a tad expensive with 1/53, but he claimed the big scalp of Brasher.

It was a much-needed win for Dandenong, who entered the game on the back of two losses to begin the new year and with their spot in the top eight under threat.

The seventh-placed Panthers travelled to play the Camberwell Magpies on Australia Day after the Star Journal went to print and will back up again on Saturday in a clash with St Kilda at Shepley Oval.