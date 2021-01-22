Precious possessions returned

By Mitchell Clarke

Sentimental jewellery, which was stolen in a heartless burglary just days before Christmas, has finally been returned to a Dandenong North man.

Police “proudly” returned the stolen jewellery to the victim on Friday 22 January, a month after an offender allegedly broke into his Bonita Court house and made off with his priceless possessions.

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives executed a search a warrant at a Dandenong North property and recovered the stolen jewellery, as well as laptops and a mobile phone.

Among the precious items seized were the victim’s wedding ring and jewels, which are understood to have belonged to his late mother and grandmother.

It’s alleged the thief broke into the house just days before Christmas last year.

A 32-year-old Dandenong North woman was charged with burglary and theft related offences.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police are still on the lookout for a number of other irreplaceable heirlooms, including replica war medals, which were allegedly taken during the spree.

According to a police statement, the medals, which belonged to the victim’s grandfather, had been replaced after the originals were also taken in a previous burglary.

Detectives are appealing for the community to be on the lookout for; a 1939-45 Star WW2 medal, France and Germany Star, WW2 Defence medal and 1939 War medal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit on 9767 7444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.