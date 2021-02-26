Newman stars under lights

By Nick Creely

With the lights switched on at Shepley Oval for the first time, Dandenong emerging star Ed Newman thrilled the crowd.

In the first game under lights at Dandenong’s premier sporting oval on Wednesday 24 February, the Premier Cricket outfit took on the Dandenong District Cricket Association in a special Twenty20 exhibition match.

It is hoped that this will now become an annual event.

There was plenty of quality cricket played, with some big hits and top-class white ball bowling, but in the end the Dandenong side took the chocolates after flexing its muscles in key moments throughout the match.

Berwick skipper Matt Chasemore led the DDCA, and elected to bat, and despite a fluent start from Jordan Cleland (28 retired not out) and Kyle Hardy (19), the Panthers made regular in-roads to restrict the opposition to 7/132.

Cleland in particular looked impressive in his stint at the crease, while Ryan Quirk (20) showed his class at times with the bat, but it was Panther speedster Adam McMaster that did the damage, snaring 4/23 from his four overs to bank key wickets, while leggie Gehan Seneviratne (2/20) kept things tight through the middle overs.

Left-handers James Nanopoulos and Ed Newman opened up for the Panthers, and off the back of a solid start with the ball, the DDCA were disciplined, and when Nanopoulos chopped on to HSD all-rounder Udara Hettige (1/33) for 12, the Panthers were 1/36.

It was game on.

That was until Newman flicked the switch and began opening up the shoulders.

The former Victorian rookie who linked with the Melbourne Stars in the recent BBL once again proved his worth as one of the state’s most exciting white-ball talents began to play some electric cricket shots, and all over the ground.

Taking a particular liking to seamer Brendan Rose, Newman caressed the ball through the covers, down the ground and over mid-wicket, basically taking the game away in one foul swoop on his way to a half-century.

In under 30 balls, Newman had reached the milestone, before retiring for a superb 61 from 32 balls, sending four sixes over the rope and five fours crashing into it.

It was a knock under lights that was as clinical as it was exciting.

Newman’s knock ensured the Panthers would race down the target with eight wickets to spare and still 4.3 overs, with Josh Slater compiling a fluent 24 not out, while youngster Angus Newman (18 not out off 12) looked comfortable.

Springvale South seamer Matt Wetering (1/27) was the pick of the bowlers for the DDCA, bowling with terrific pace.