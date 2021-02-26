Streetscape seat benched

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Recently-installed street benches have attracted aggressive groups of drinkers and beggars in the troubled Hemmings Street shopping strip, traders say.

Dandenong IGA owner Vasif Adili said up to a dozen people sat on one of the street’s benches. They would drink there, as well as confront shoppers by asking them for money.

“Shoppers like young families are scared to come out. These people had started to get more aggressive.

“Some of our customers were asking our boys (in the store) to escort them to the car.”

He said his staff had often “chased” the group away.

In response to complaints, Greater Dandenong Council removed a bench in front of the IGA supermarket and bottle shop on 23 February.

However Mr Adili says a more troublesome bench in front of the pharmacy should have gone as well.

“They removed the wrong one. That’s more of a problem.”

Pharmacist Glenn Turner said more pro-active police patrols had helped to quell the problem.

A particularly aggressive and persistent beggar outside the pharmacy had been moved on, Mr Turner said.

For about six months even during Covid lockdowns, the pest had confronted elderly and blind customers, asking for up to $800.

Mr Turner was concerned about the impact of smokers outside, particularly on customers with asthma and respiratory problems.

“The police though have been certainly looking after it.”

The benches were part of several stages of Greater Dandenong rejuvenation works for the precinct.

It includes lighting, CCTV, landscaping and revised car parking.

Mr Adili said the money spent here has been for “nothing”.

The result was a worsening shortage of parking and the concrete footpath replaced by a “disgusting” ashphalt.

“They’ve made the parking spaces smaller, and less spaces for customers. The bitumen was put in for no reason.

“The street works have destroyed Hemmings Street.”

Mr Turner said the streetscaping and CCTV was overall “a positive”. But people were “non-plussed” by the bitumen pavement.

Councillor Jim Memeti, who called for the council to remove offending benches on 22 February, said the supermarket didn’t want the benches in the first place.

“The last thing we want is people drinking alcohol in front of the shops.”

He said the council would monitor behaviour in the area, including the remaining street bench.

“We’ve had a good response from police, in particular with people hanging around the area.

“We’re continuing to work with the traders.”

The council has drafted an action plan, including a CCTV mobile trailer – which was recently funded by the State Government.

It also sought variable message signs to deter crime and public artwork to rejuvenate the area.